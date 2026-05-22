The Art of Colour and Form: MONDAINE Launches the Doppio Bauhaus Inspired

Doppio Bauhaus Inspired

New Swiss Made watches inspired by Bauhaus colour theory, modernist design and architectural clarity.

With Doppio Bauhaus Inspired, we wanted to explore how colour can remain disciplined while adding emotional depth to a design rooted in function.” — André Bernheim, CSO and Operational Board Member at MONDAINE

PFäFFIKON SZ, SWITZERLAND, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONDAINE expands its Doppio collection with the launch of the Doppio Bauhaus Inspired , two watches that explore the relationship between colour, geometry and time through the lens of modernist design. Available in 33 mm and 41 mm sizes, the new models reinterpret Bauhaus principles in a distinctly MONDAINE way, balancing clarity, functionality and expressive visual detail while remaining rooted in Swiss precision and timeless minimalism.As a contemporary addition to the MONDAINE portfolio, the Doppio collection was conceived to embody balance: heritage and modernity, structure and emotion, minimalism and depth. With the Bauhaus Inspired editions, this dialogue becomes more graphic and more chromatic, guided by the principles of modernist design.The dial draws inspiration from Bauhaus colour theory, structured as a circular composition where indexes subtly shift in hue to reflect the interplay of primary tones. The result introduces rhythm and visual movement while preserving the disciplined clarity central to MONDAINE’s design language. For the first time, the dial features the “Doppio” signature, reinforcing the collection’s visual identity. The iconic red second hand adds a precise visual accent and remains a defining element of the brand’s aesthetic.The Doppio collection is characterized by its distinctive double-line design. The hour and minute hands are formed by two parallel lines, a feature that extends consistently to the dial indexes, creating a recognizable visual identity while enhancing legibility. Combined with the concave dial construction and double-domed sapphire crystal, the watch gains a refined sense of depth and dimensionality while maintaining a clean architectural silhouette.Geometry plays a central role throughout the design. Circles, squares and triangles, key forms of Bauhaus visual language, appear integrated across both the dial and case back, creating a cohesive connection between front and rear design elements. Rendered in tones that echo the dial accents, these symbols reinforce the balance between structure and emotion while reflecting MONDAINE’s focus on meaningful design rather than ornamentation.“With Doppio Bauhaus Inspired, we wanted to explore how colour can remain disciplined while adding emotional depth to a design rooted in function,” says André Bernheim, CSO and Operational Board Member at MONDAINE.The softly rounded stainless steel case provides a subtle counterbalance to the graphic precision of the dial, resulting in a watch that feels contemporary, wearable and instantly recognizable. Offered in 33 mm and 41 mm sizes, the new models adapt to different wearing preferences while retaining their strong visual identity.The Doppio Bauhaus Inspired is powered by a Swiss Made quartz movement and features a polished 316L stainless steel case, anti-reflective double-domed sapphire crystal and water resistance up to 5 ATM. Available with silver or black dial executions and matching stainless steel mesh bracelets, the watches combine everyday versatility with a distinctive design language rooted in modernist principles.The release also reflects Mondaine Group’s long-standing commitment to responsible production. The company has followed the 3Rs principle — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — for more than 60 years and has focused on sustainable materials and production processes across all brands. Since 2020, Mondaine Group has been comprehensively CO₂ neutral across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions of the GHG protocol through reforestation initiatives.To learn more about the creative vision and design process behind the Doppio Bauhaus Inspired, discover the story of the designer behind the watch creation

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