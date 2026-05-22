Camp Bastion Heroes Exemplified ‘Every Marine a Rifleman’

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. —As Americans observe Memorial Day, a day of solemn remembrance for the nation’s fallen service members, the story of the 2012 attack on Camp Bastion, Afghanistan, serves as a powerful illustration of the sacrifices made and the foundational ethos of the United States Marine Corps: "Every Marine a rifleman." The battle, which claimed the lives of two heroic Marines and wounded several others, underscores that on any battlefield, at any moment, every Marine is expected to fight and win.

On the night of Sept. 14, 2012, during Operation Enduring Freedom, insurgents breached the perimeter of the base, launching a direct assault on the flight-line of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (Forward). Their objective was to destroy the squadron's AV-8B Harrier jets and inflict mass casualties. What they encountered was not just a unit of aviation-only specialists, but a cohesive force of trained warfighters.

The response was immediate and instinctual. When the first explosions shook the flight-line, Lt. Col. Christopher “Otis” Raible, the commanding officer of VMA-211, did not hesitate.

“There was maybe one second where we were thinking, what to do. And then Lt Col. Raible sprang into action” recalled Maj. Greer Chambless, a fellow pilot who fought alongside Lt. Col. Raible on the night of the attack. Raible grabbed the closest Marine with a rifle, got into a car and drove towards the airfield maintenance spaces. After driving a mile towards the attack, Raible compiled a reaction force from Marines within the maintenance building. Chambless recalls Raible saying, “Let's bring the fight to the enemy. Let's stop their assault,” before going back onto the flightline directly to the sound of gunfire.

Exhibiting extraordinary composure under heavy machine-gun and rocket-fire, he organized his mechanics, clerks, and support staff into a hasty defensive line. He fearlessly led a counterattack to halt the insurgents' advance, galvanizing his Marines in the critical early moments of the chaotic ambush before he was tragically killed by an enemy rocket-propelled grenade.

Nearby, Sgt. Bradley Atwell, an aviation electrical technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16, MAG-16, 3rd MAW (Forward), responded with equal ferocity. As the enemy aggressively pushed their assault, Atwell bravely maneuvered his team through the darkness to repel the heavily armed attackers, laying down vital suppressing fire to protect his fellow Marines. Even after being mortally wounded by an enemy rocket-propelled grenade blast, Atwell refused to yield, continuing to engage the enemy and fight with his fellow Marines until his final breath.

In the ensuing chaos and death of his commanding officer, Maj. Robb McDonald, the executive officer of VMA-211, took command.

“My decision to move up to the flight line wasn’t really a decision at all. That was the point of friction, and I loved them,” said Maj. McDonald, speaking about his Marines.

McDonald then organized the defense, evacuated the wounded, and personally led a four-man team back into the firefight to hunt the remaining insurgents. Coordinating with attack helicopters from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 overhead, McDonald’s team engaged and eliminated the final enemy threats, securing the area after a nearly four-hour battle. The actions of the Marines that night, from the most senior officers to the most junior enlisted, demonstrated a seamless transition from aviation operations to close-quarters combat.

Lt. Col. Raible posthumously received a Bronze Star with Valor for his exceptional leadership and courageous actions as the commanding officer of VMA-211.

Sgt. Atwell posthumously received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation with Valor for his selfless sacrifice and exceptional efforts in defending his fellow Marines.

This Memorial Day, the legacy of Lt. Col. Raible and Sgt. Atwell serves as a poignant reminder of ultimate sacrifice. Their story, and the collective actions of their fellow Marines at Camp Bastion, honors the idea that a Marine's duty is not defined by their specialty, but by their shared commitment to fight and win, embodying the timeless spirit of the Marine Corps.

The stories of individual courage in the face of adversity serve as a powerful window into a much larger, collective legacy. At its core, Memorial Day transcends any single battle or individual story. It is a sacred, nationwide tribute to every single American service member who has been killed in action. It represents our enduring national promise to never forget the immense, sacrificial cost of our collective liberty.

"Memorial Day is one of the most special days of the year for our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Robert Brodie, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. “It is a time where we come together and we remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice."

This day calls on all Americans to unite in deep gratitude, pausing to honor the diverse legions of brave men and women who have laid down their lives across every era and conflict to protect the nation they served.