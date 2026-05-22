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NAVFAC HQ Recognizes 2026 Project Manager of the Year

Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) commander and chief of Civil Engineers, recognized Michael DeCuba as the 2026 Project Manager (PM) of the Year.

“As a Project Manager with NAVFAC Southwest, Mr. DeCuba leads complex, high-visibility projects that demand strong leadership, sound judgment, and the ability to deliver results under challenging conditions,” Kilian said.

DeCuba led some of NAVFAC Southwest’s most demanding efforts, including accelerated delivery initiatives and time-critical projects requiring extensive coordination across technical teams, customers, and senior leadership.

“His ability to manage risk, adapt to change, and drive outcomes has directly contributed to warfighter readiness and mission continuity,” Kilian said.

Beyond individual project success, DeCuba is deeply committed to strengthening the Project Management community through mentorship, professional development, and continuous improvement.

“Effective and disciplined project management is essential to NAVFAC’s ability to support the warfighter, and Mr. DeCuba exemplifies excellence in this profession,” Kilian said. “His work consistently demonstrates a commitment to mission success, customer satisfaction, and accountability.”

NAVFAC is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Media/.

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NAVFAC HQ Recognizes 2026 Project Manager of the Year

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