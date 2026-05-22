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Coast Guard to increase boating safety patrols during Memorial Day weekend

May 22, 2026
Lt. j.g. Sophia Madison
Sophia.m.madison@uscg.mil

CHICAGO — Coast Guard and local law enforcement crews across the Great Lakes are scheduled to increase the number of boating safety patrols over the Memorial Day weekend.

These nationwide patrol initiatives are focused on enforcing laws against boating under the influence (BUI) and illegal charters to ensure the safety of all maritime commercial and recreational boaters.

While boating is a popular holiday activity, operating a vessel under the influence is highly dangerous and illegal. Alcohol impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time.

The Coast Guard is also actively targeting illegal passenger charters that bypass safety regulations and put lives at risk.

"Illegal passenger operations will be met with sustained enforcement,” said Cmdr. T.J. Bigay, commanding officer, Marine Safety Unit Chicago. “These efforts will continue each boating season to ensure a safe and orderly summer on the water."

Before booking a vessel on Lake Michigan, passengers should verify its legitimacy by asking to see the captain’s Merchant Mariner Credential. Prospective passengers are encouraged to take the "Research Before Renting" quiz available on the Chicago Harbor Safety Committee website at https://www.chicagoharborsafety.org/paxvesselflowchart.

Report suspected illegal charters to the Coast Guard Investigative Service via the CGTIPS app (available on Google Play and Apple Store applications). For imminent threats to life or safety, contact Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Command Center watchstanders at 833-900-2247.

-USCG-

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Coast Guard to increase boating safety patrols during Memorial Day weekend

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