Literary Global Announces Winners of the 2026 Spring Award Season

CONGRATULATIONS IAA WINNERS AND FINALISTS! LGCBA BOOK OF THE YEAR CONNECTING WRITERS, READERS, AND STORIES WORLDWIDE

Celebrating Excellence in Independent Publishing and Children’s Literature

Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” — Benjamin Franklin

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Literary Global is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Spring Award Season, honoring exceptional achievements in storytelling through the Literary Global Children’s Book Awards and the Independent Author Awards. The awards celebrate authors, illustrators, publishers, and independent creatives whose work continues to inspire readers around the world.

Founded by a collective of passionate authors, the Independent Author Awards were created to recognize and celebrate excellence in independent publishing across a broad range of genres and categories. Literary Global has built its reputation on integrity, transparency, and a rigorous judging process that upholds the highest standards in literary evaluation. Each submission is carefully reviewed with fairness and professionalism, ensuring that every author receives meaningful consideration for their work.

At its core, Literary Global remains deeply committed to amplifying diverse voices, championing originality, and honoring meaningful literary contributions that resonate with readers of all ages, backgrounds, and cultures. Through its awards programs and initiatives, Literary Global continues to provide independent authors and publishers with a respected global platform for recognition and celebration.

“The 2026 award season showcased extraordinary creativity, originality, and dedication from authors worldwide,” said Literary Global. “We are honored to recognize these talented writers and publishers whose stories continue to impact readers and enrich the literary community.”

One of the highest honors of the season, the Literary Global Children’s Book of the Year Award, was presented to A World of Unbreakable Love by Melissa Garin, a standout work recognized for its heartfelt storyline, emotional depth, and lasting message of compassion and connection.

Highlights from the 2026 Independent Author Awards included:

Bad Americans: Part I by Tejas Desai winning Fiction-General, Cross Genre, and Contemporary Novel

The Seven by Igor Stefanovich winning Action/Adventure

The Art of Belonging Nowhere by Andrea Hellman winning Debut-Fiction and Multicultural-Fiction

A Soul Incarnate by Chris Andrews winning Fantasy

Tokyo Joku by Michael Pronko winning Mystery and Crime Fiction

Teaching What Every Employer Wants by Dr. Ben Clinton winning Educational

August Rain by Marlo Holly winning Juvenile Fiction (Ages 7–14)

Highlights from the 2026 Literary Global Children’s Book Awards included:

Joshua Creed: Keeper of Worlds by Dawnette Brenner winning Adventure and Fantasy

Hilary Lawrence winning multiple categories for her books A Leopard Never Changes its Spots, Fear of the Unknown is the Greatest Fear of All, and The Grass May Not Be Greener

Bedtime Hearts by Aly Dabbs winning Bedtime

The Wall Between The Woods by Arthur Y. Wharton winning Children’s Literature

Curious Kids Do Interviews by Dr. Victoria E. Waller winning Educational

Seeds of Rebellion: American Revolution: Williamsburg by Wendy M. Neugent winning Historical Fiction

For complete winner and finalist results, visit. https://literaryglobal.com/

In addition to its international awards programs, Literary Global continues to support authors through professional literary services designed to elevate visibility, credibility, and long-term success in today’s competitive publishing landscape. Their book review service has become widely recognized for its accessibility, affordability, and commitment to providing thoughtful, professional, and unbiased reviews that help authors strengthen their marketing and reader outreach efforts.

With each review purchased, authors receive two complimentary entries into the Literary Global Book Awards contest category of their choosing, providing additional opportunities for recognition and exposure within the literary community. Reviews are promoted across Literary Global’s website, social media platforms, newsletters, and media outreach campaigns, helping authors expand their global reach, increase discoverability, and connect with new readers, reviewers, and industry professionals worldwide.

Submissions for the 2026 Literary Global Book Awards and the 2027 Spring Award Season are now officially open.

About Literary Global

Dedicated to integrity, professionalism, and meaningful recognition, Literary Global proudly supports self-published authors, independent presses, university presses, and small publishers by providing increased visibility and credibility within the literary industry. The organization is committed to celebrating unique voices and literary works that leave a lasting impression on readers worldwide. Achieving Winner or Finalist status in a Literary Global contest offers authors valuable industry recognition, enhanced exposure, and increased reader trust, while helping audiences discover exceptional books worthy of their time, attention, and investment.

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