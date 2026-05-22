Seven Soldiers graduate as Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic at RTS-Maintenance Devens

Contact:Sgt. Maj. Arnold Olson or Maj, Ashley Lunty Regional Training Site-Maintenance Devens Phone: 715-450-2208 Email:arnold.e.olson6.mil@army.mil, ashley.n.lunty.mil@army.mil

DEVENS, Mass. — Seven Soldiers successfully graduate from the Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic’s course at the Regional Training Site-Maintenance (RTS-M) Devens May 19. The graduation ceremony, held at 107 Barnum Rd. in Ayer, marked the culmination of nearly seven weeks of rigorous technical training designed to enhance the readiness and operational capabilities of Army, Army Reserve and National guard units across the nation. During the course, Soldiers received hands-on, intensive instruction on the principals of automotives and practice using those principals across multiple wheeled vehicle platforms. This critical training ensures that military equipment remains fully mission-capable, directly supporting the Army’s overarching mission of prevailing in large-scale combat operations. “This is the beginning of their careers as Ordnance Soldiers,” Sgt. Maj. Arnold Olson, operations sergeant major at RTS-M Devens. “From here they will continue to develop their skills through hands-on training and be an integral part of all Army operations, providing service to the line, on the line, on time.” The graduating class included Soldiers representing several different units from nearly as many different states. Among the graduates, Sgt. Aven Sandoval was recognized as the Distinguished Honor Graduate for demonstrating exceptional technical proficiency and leadership throughout the training cycle. Staff Sgt. Rui Chen earned honor graduate and Sgt. Richardson was integral as the class leader. The following graduates have accomplished a valuable milestone in their careers:

Staff Sgt. Roberto Rodriguez, 317th MP BN

Staff Sgt. Chen Rui, HHC, 186th BSB

Staff Sgt. Vikas Singh, 169th AVN BN

Sgt. Aven P. Sandoval, 341st MLC

Sgt. Jacqueline Richardson, 1-41st FA, DIVARTY, 3rd ID

Spc. Tyreik Hill, 490th QM

Spc. Brandon Franco, 1207th FSC, 1-103rd FA BN

RTS-M Devens is a premier training institution for the U.S. Army Reserve, providing world-class instruction in maintenance and logistics. By delivering modernized, realistic training, RTS-M Devens develops highly skilled maintenance professionals capable of sustaining the force in any operational environment. For more information about RTS-M Devens or this graduating class, please contact Sgt. Maj. Arnold Olson at 910-598-8121or arnold.e.olson6.mil@army.mil. XXX