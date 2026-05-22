America’s Shipyard Honors the Fallen at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

Civilians and Sailors alike joined ranks at the flagpole outside of the Norman Sisisky Engineering and Management Building at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) the morning of May 21, the workforce coming together with a common purpose – saluting our fallen heroes as part of the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors. Hosted by the NNSY Veterans Network, this solemn yet resolute ceremony provided a moment for all to join as one in remembrance of those devoted service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation’s freedom.

“Today we reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day, which for us carries special significance by the nature of our work at Norfolk Naval Shipyard supporting the Sailors who go into harm’s way to protect our freedoms. We honor the fallen through our actions, and through our mission,” said NNSY Executive Officer Capt. Brandon Johnson. “Here at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, our daily work is deeply connected to this solemn duty. Every time we turn a wrench, weld a seam, or engineer a solution, we are directly contributing to the safety, readiness, and survival of our Sailors. The warships we maintain and modernize are the very vessels that project American strength and defend our freedoms across the globe.”

The keynote speaker for the event was NNSY Senior Advisor (HQE) to the Shipyard Commander, retired Vice Adm. Joseph Mulloy. A third generation naval officer and New York native, Mulloy served the Navy for 38 years before continuing his service as a civilian. He shared personal stories of two service members and former classmates who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Mark Lange, a 1979 graduate of the United States Naval Academy (USNA), was piloting his A6E light fighter bomber the morning of Dec. 4, 1983 on a retaliatory bombing raid over Syrian targets in Mount Lebanon. While lining up for his attack run, the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile into the engine nozzle while diving. “Demonstrating tremendous airmanship, calm under fire and bravery, Lt. Mark “Doppler” Lange was able to keep the aircraft airborne and brought it back up to level flight to enable his crew member, Lt. Robert Goodman, Jr., to eject safely from the vessel,” said Mulloy. As the plane crashed in the hills, Lange ejected in the final moment before impact; however, his parachute failed to open properly. Left severely injured and bleeding profusely, he died shortly afterwards surrounded by Syrian troops.

Capt. Gerald F. DeConto, a 1979 graduate of USNA, was serving in the Pentagon as the Director of Current Operations and Plans for the Office of the CNO Operations Directorate (OPNAV N3). On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, he and his team were in the Navy Command Center organizing the Navy’s initial response to the earlier attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in New York City, when a hijacked plane crashed into the building. He and everyone on his Navy Watch Team were killed in the crash. “His loss was a personal to me not only as a friend but also because I was only about 80 yards away in the Pentagon at the time,” said Mulloy. “My office and floors did not collapse as the cockpit stopped 25 feet below my desk. My Submarine Warfare Team and I were lucky and could walk away from the attack; however, Gerry and his entire team were lost.”

“Mark’s and Gerry’s deaths left unfillable holes in the hearts of their families, communities, and of everyone who met them,” he continued. “However, their friendships, bravery and commitment to duty will never be lost or forgotten. We must all continue to honor our fallen on Memorial Day, sharing stories of the patriots we have lost and remember what they sacrificed for the rest of us. They put their lives on the line to protect our freedom, defend our Constitution, and volunteered to serve knowing that death may be the outcome.”

The ceremony concluded with a wreath dedication ceremony presented by the NNSY Veterans Network, as well as a crafted symbolic Battlefield Cross out of the personal effects from shipyard veterans to represent our fallen service members. The musical performances during the ceremony included the National Anthem, performed by NNSY’s Michelle Read and Denise Sutton; “Taps” performed by U.S. Fleet Forces Band bugler MU2 Brandon Emerson; and “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Thom Metz, a retired Lt. Col. from the United States Army. The invocation and benediction were provided by NNSY Chaplain Lt. Sonya Zell.

The NNSY Veterans Network is a collaborative team of shipyard employees, Sailors, veterans, and more, working together for a common goal – ensuring veterans have the tools they need to succeed in the naval enterprise and beyond. “Our team is proud to host this annual ceremony,” said Code 1102 PE Military Analyst Nicholas Boyle. “This was a wonderful event that our dedicated volunteers are honored to be a part of. Thank you to everyone for taking the time to honor our fallen service members.” Interested in joining? Email [NNSY_Veterans_Officers@us.navy.mil](mailto:NNSY_Veterans_Officers@us.navy.mil).