Face Forward Houston Opens New Location in The Heights: Redefining Facial Plastic Surgery and Deep Plane Rejuvenation

Face Forward Houston: Facial Plastic Surgery Dr. Regina Rodman, Houston Facial Plastic Surgeon Houston Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic

Dr. Regina Rodman, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, opens a new Houston surgical office specializing in face and neck lifts.

The face is the ultimate carry-all for identity and expression. Moving to this new location in the Heights allows us to further our mission of providing high-precision, natural-looking results.” — Dr. Regina Rodman, MD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Face Forward Houston, the premier destination for specialized facial plastic and craniofacial surgery, today announced the grand opening of its new clinic at 427 W 20th Street, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77008. Located in the heart of the historic Heights neighborhood, the new state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide high-end, editorial-level surgical care with a specific focus on deep plane face and neck lift procedures and regenerative aesthetics.The expansion comes as demand for structural facial rejuvenation, surgeries that address the deeper muscle layers rather than just the skin, continues to rise among Houston professionals. The new location features a refined, boutique environment equipped with advanced technology for both surgical and nonsurgical procedures, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy and advanced skin resurfacing.“The face is the ultimate carry-all for identity and expression. Moving to this new location in the Heights allows us to further our mission of providing high-precision, natural-looking results in a space that reflects the luxury and technical excellence our patients expect,” said Dr. Regina Rodman, founder of Face Forward Houston. “Our focus remains on the structural 'why' behind aging. Whether it’s a hairline-lowering or a complex neck lift, we aren't just stretching skin; we are restoring the anatomical vectors that make a face look rested and refined.”Dr. Rodman, a double board-certified facial plastic and craniofacial surgeon, is one of the few specialists globally with the expertise to surgically alter both the soft tissue and the bony skeleton of the face. This skill set is a primary differentiator for the practice's signature face and neck lift protocols. Unlike traditional lifts, Dr. Rodman’s deep plane technique releases tethered ligaments to lift the jawline and neck as one integrated unit, ensuring a result that is restaurant-ready without the pulled look of the past.The new Heights clinic also serves as the headquarters for Dr. Melissa Bender, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in hair restoration and non-surgical facial refreshment. Together, the team offers a comprehensive care pathway that includes:Signature Surgical Procedures: Deep plane facelift , extended neck lift, hairline advancement, and osseous genioplasty (bony chin augmentation).Structural Refinement: Lip Lifts, Brow lifts, and gender-affirming facial surgery (FFS/FMS).Regenerative MedSpa: Microneedling with PRP, Morpheus8, and medical-grade chemical peels.Face Forward Houston is now accepting new patients at the 20th Street location. For those traveling from out of town for specialty craniofacial work, the practice provides a dedicated patient coordinator to assist with travel, lodging, and private post-operative care.To schedule a consultation or to learn more about the latest face and neck surgery techniques in Houston, visit https://faceforwardhouston.com/ or call (713) 321-2424.About Face Forward HoustonFace Forward Houston is a boutique facial plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Regina Rodman, a double board-certified facial plastic and craniofacial surgeon. Specializing exclusively in the face, head, and neck, the practice is a global leader in structural rejuvenation, bony facial contouring, and gender-affirming surgery. Face Forward is dedicated to combining surgical precision with a refined, natural-looking aesthetic.

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