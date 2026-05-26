Padly Announces Expanded Service Area Covering 21 Metro Atlanta Counties for Cash Home Sellers

Atlanta Skyline

Buford-based real estate investor now serves homeowners across north, south, east, and west metro Atlanta with same-week cash closings

We've spent the last several years building the operational capacity to close a cash purchase in 7 to 21 days, across any property condition.” — Tyler Evans, acting COO at Padly

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Padly , a Buford-based cash home buyer with over 750 properties purchased across metro Atlanta, today announced its expanded service area now covers 21 Georgia counties, encompassing the full Atlanta metropolitan region from the north Georgia foothills to the south metro suburbs.The expansion formalizes Padly's coverage of high-demand markets including Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Cherokee, Forsyth, Henry, and Hall counties — alongside outlying counties such as Bartow, Dawson, Jackson, Lumpkin, and Walton."Homeowners across metro Atlanta deal with the same problem when they need to sell fast: most buyers can't actually close in the timeline they promise," said Tyler Evans, acting COO at Padly. "We've spent the last several years building the operational capacity to close a cash purchase in 7 to 21 days, across any property condition. Expanding coverage to 21 counties means more sellers have access to that option."Full 21-county service area: Barrow, Bartow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Jackson, Lumpkin, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale, and Walton.Padly buys homes in any condition — vacant, occupied, inherited, mid-renovation, behind on payments, or simply outdated — without requiring repairs, agent commissions, or traditional financing contingencies. The company maintains a 4.7-star average rating across 200+ verified Google reviews and holds A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau.Key differentiators for sellers across the expanded footprint:- Same-week closing capability. Most transactions complete within 7 to 21 days of accepting an offer, with timeline flexibility for sellers needing 60-plus days.- No repair requirements. Padly purchases homes as-is, including properties with significant deferred maintenance, code violations, or fire/water damage.- No financing contingencies. All purchases are cash, eliminating the risk of buyer financing falling through at closing.- Local Georgia operation. Padly is family-owned and operates from a physical office in Buford, GA — not a national franchise or out-of-state hedge fund.The expansion follows Padly's growth from a single-county operator to a metro-wide buyer, with over 750 homes purchased across the Atlanta region to date.About PadlyPadly is a Buford, Georgia-based real estate investment company specializing in fast cash purchases of residential properties across metro Atlanta. Founded in 2021, the company has closed on more than 750 homes and maintains a 4.7-star rating on Google with over 200 verified reviews. Padly is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. For more information or to request a cash offer , visit https://padly.com

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