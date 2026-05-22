Beauty Farm Peptide Academy Promotes Professional Credential Validation for Latina Estheticians in the United States

Dey Siachoque, CEO of Beauty Farm Peptide Academy, alongside Dr. Malvis Siachoque, Medical Scientific Director.

Beauty Farm Peptide Academy partners with Florida Global University and CEL to help Latina estheticians validate their careers and practice legally in the U.S.

Our work is a mission to support immigrants so no professional has to give up her vocation when she arrives in the United States.” — Dey Siachoque

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a firm commitment to supporting the immigrant professional community, Beauty Farm Peptide Academy is expanding its academic programs across the United States. This initiative is specifically designed to provide a comprehensive solution for thousands of cosmetologists, estheticians, and beauty professionals from Latin America who, after immigrating, face a lack of information and bureaucratic barriers that prevent them from validating their professional careers.It is a common reality that many professionals who completed rigorous academic programs of up to 1,200 hours in their countries of origin are unable to legally practice in the United States. To help close this gap, the academy — under the leadership of its founder, Dey Siachoque, and its Medical Scientific Director, Dr. Malvis Siachoque — offers a structured educational portfolio that includes advanced programs of 120, 180, 250, and 1,200 hours.These courses allow students to register their previous academic hours, strengthen their professional knowledge, and align their training with high academic, technical, and regulatory standards.The programs are delivered through an official educational platform that uses advanced learning technology standards, similar to those employed by global institutions such as the University of Oxford. In addition, the courses specialize in biotechnology applied to aesthetics, covering areas such as deep cellular bioregeneration and biomimetic peptides, helping elevate the clinical, technical, and professional judgment of students.Through a highly significant strategic agreement, Beauty Farm Peptide Academy has the support and academic collaboration of Florida Global University and CEL, Centro de Estudios Latinos. This collaboration facilitates the process of credential validation, credit recognition, and high-level complementary education.Likewise, all processes are developed under strict compliance with facility standards registered with the FDA, ensuring high standards of safety, quality, and traceability.In addition, the institution is currently an applicant before the prestigious international organization IACET, reaffirming its commitment to global educational excellence. Beauty Farm Peptide Academy also holds the support and approval seal of The CPD Group of England, strengthening its international recognition and allowing its graduates to prepare for a legal and professional transition into opportunities within top-level Med Spas.“Our work is not only educational; it is a mission to support immigrants so that no professional has to give up her vocation when she arrives in this country,” said Dey Siachoque, founder of Beauty Farm Peptide Academy.“We want every hour of effort completed in their country of origin to count. By combining the scientific guidance of Dr. Malvis Siachoque with a first-class technological platform, our alliance with Florida Global University and CEL, the support of FDA standards, and our application before IACET, we ensure that our students master medical aesthetics and can successfully, professionally, and legally enter the labor market in the United States.”As written in the Holy Scriptures: “For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding.” Proverbs 2:6About Beauty Farm Peptide AcademyBeauty Farm Peptide Academy is an international educational institution dedicated to advanced aesthetics, applied biotechnology, and cellular regeneration. Through scientific innovation, specialized academic training, and a deep social commitment, it trains and guides beauty professionals around the world to achieve excellence, elevate their professional standards, and advance toward legal regulatory compliance in their respective markets.

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