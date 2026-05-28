Magical New Children’s Fantasy The Quest Invites Young Readers Into a World of Courage, Friendship, and Wonder

Inspirational storyteller Wanda Davis invites readers on an unforgettable fantasy adventure with the release of The Quest

With The Quest, I wanted to create a story that sparks imagination while encouraging children to trust their inner gifts and courage” — Wanda Davis

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, educator, and inspirational storyteller Wanda Davis invites readers on an unforgettable fantasy adventure with the release of The Quest , a heartwarming children’s novel filled with magic, bravery, and self-discovery.Perfect for young readers who dream of hidden realms and extraordinary adventures, The Quest follows Everette, an ordinary girl chosen for an extraordinary mission: helping the Faerie Queen recover a lost treasure. Armed with a mysterious medallion and accompanied by loyal companions, Everette journeys through enchanting lands filled with challenges, mystery, and magic.As the adventure unfolds, each character discovers unique strengths within themselves, reminding readers that courage, friendship, and belief in oneself can overcome even the greatest obstacles.“With The Quest, I wanted to create a story that sparks imagination while encouraging children to trust their inner gifts and courage,” says Davis. “The most extraordinary journeys often begin with ordinary people who choose to believe in themselves.”Blending fantasy, adventure, and uplifting themes, The Quest offers young readers an immersive escape into a magical world while delivering meaningful messages about resilience, teamwork, and personal growth."A few years after her first children's book, the author has once again delivered a great story for the reader. A delightful tale of a young girl, that found herself going on a quest. Along with her 2 best friends, a fairy, and other creatures helping her journey. The book is a good length. For younger kids, a parent can read a chapter or two each night, Older kids can read it themselves at their own pace. The hero had some helpers along the way, and showed gratitude to the helpers and her friends on this quest. The pictures are entertaining, and help show details as we followed along on this adventure."WM"I just finished reading “The Quest” by Wanda Davis and really enjoyed how she blended a traditional Celtic story with modern day characters for young readers. It makes for an engaging adventure tale!There are essential truths woven through the pages that will stay with the readers long after the book is finished.It’s important to trust yourself and to know you have gifts and strengths.It’s important to rely on your friends for help.It’s important to be brave and take chances.It’s important to remember that there is magick all around us.And the best part is that this story reminds us that we are all stronger and more resourceful than we think we are!"SharonA retired educator with a passion for inspiring others, Wanda Davis brings a lifetime of teaching, coaching, and storytelling into her writing. In addition to being an author, Davis is a certified life coach, energy worker, professional speaker, and workshop facilitator dedicated to helping people discover purpose and live from the heart. Her stories reflect her belief in imagination, healing, and the extraordinary possibilities hidden within everyday life.When she is not writing, Davis enjoys exploring nature, tending her garden, and inspiring others through personal growth and spiritual development.Book InformationTitle: The QuestAuthor: Wanda DavisPublisher: Pegasus Elliot MacKenzie Publishers Ltd.Imprint: Nightingale BooksISBN: 9781787889927Format: PaperbackGenre: Children’s Fantasy AdventurePrice: £9.99 / $18.99The Quest is available through major book retailers and online booksellers worldwide. For details see https://wandadavis.ca/books/ or https://pegasuspublishers.com/books/wanda-davis/the-quest For media inquiries, interviews, speaking engagements, or review copies, please contact: Wanda Davis at Wanda@WandaDavis.ca or Pegasus Publishing.

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