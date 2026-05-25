Lois Wilson Set to Release The Evening Caregiver’s Survival Guide for Nighttime Caregivers of Elderly Women

CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto-based caregiver and community support worker Lois Wilson is preparing for the upcoming release of The Evening Caregiver’s Survival Guide: How to Care for Elderly Women at Night Without Burnout, Guilt, or Fear, a thoughtful and experience-based guide written for caregivers supporting elderly women during nighttime care.The book was developed for caregivers who often quietly carry emotional and physical responsibilities, especially during overnight care. Rather than approaching caregiving from a clinical or instructional angle alone, the guide focuses on the emotional reality many caregivers experience once the house becomes quiet and the responsibility begins to feel heavier.𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴Lois Wilson explains that the idea for the book came from years of working closely with elderly women and witnessing the emotional weight caregivers often carry in silence.“This book was written to feel like a gentle hand on the reader’s shoulder,” said Lois Wilson. “I wanted caregivers to feel understood during the moments when exhaustion, self-doubt, and worry become difficult to carry alone.”Born in St. Lucia and raised in Toronto, Wilson studied at the University of Toronto before moving further into direct caregiving and community support work. Today, she continues working in the medical and community support field, helping vulnerable individuals and families access care services and navigate difficult transitions.The author also credits much of her understanding of caregiving to the women in her own family. She shared that her mother and aunt helped shape her understanding of patience, dignity, and emotional presence while caring for elderly loved ones.The writing process began more seriously in October 2025 after Wilson suffered an ankle injury while visiting her parents. During her recovery, she began reflecting on her caregiving experiences and started putting those lessons into writing.𝗔 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀The upcoming release speaks directly to caregivers who support elderly women during the evening and nighttime hours, including family caregivers, professional caregivers, and individuals feeling emotionally exhausted or overwhelmed by the demands of care.Throughout the book, Wilson discusses themes such as nighttime anxiety, emotional exhaustion, guilt, fear of making mistakes, caregiver burnout, and the emotional changes elderly women may experience after dark.Instead of presenting unrealistic expectations, the book takes a calmer and more understanding approach. It offers practical suggestions, quiet routines, emotional reassurance, and communication techniques intended to help caregivers feel steadier and more prepared during stressful moments.The guide also pays close attention to the emotional experiences of elderly women themselves. It explores common fears surrounding aging, loneliness, confusion, loss of independence, and the need for reassurance during vulnerable hours of the night.𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗻Wilson hopes the book will help caregivers feel less isolated in their experiences and more supported in the work they do every day.“Caregiving can become emotionally overwhelming very quietly,” Wilson said. “Many caregivers continue showing up every day while carrying fear, fatigue, and emotional stress internally. I wanted this book to offer comfort, reassurance, and practical support during those moments.”One personal experience that remained especially meaningful to Wilson involved one of the elderly women she cared for, who is approaching her ninety-sixth birthday and still enjoys baking lemon cake for her grandson. Wilson explained that moments like these reminded her that aging does not take away warmth, personality, or emotional connection.Expected to reach caregivers between the ages of 18 and 65, The Evening Caregiver’s Survival Guide has been written in a simple and accessible tone intended to support readers from different caregiving backgrounds.𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆The Evening Caregiver’s Survival Guide is currently in the pre-publication stage and is expected to be released soon. Additional details regarding publication availability and release updates are expected to be announced by the author closer to launch.

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