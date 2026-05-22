DNC Autopsy Reveals a Larger Collapse of Government Communications

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The same mistakes that lost a presidential election are happening inside city halls across the country. CiviSocial names them.

Stop purchasing attention and start earning trust.” — Sam Toles, CiviSocial Founder

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CiviSocial Founder Notes How The DNC Autopsy Missed the Real Cause of DeathSam Toles, founder and CEO of CiviSocial and former senior executive at Bleacher Report, Vimeo, and MGM Studios, says the Democratic National Committee’s post-2024 election autopsy may have unintentionally revealed a much larger communications collapse affecting local governments across America.In a newly released essay titled “The DNC Autopsy Missed the Real Cause of Death: The Collapse of Institutional Media in an Algorithmic America,” Toles argues the Democratic Party’s struggles were not simply about messaging, but about relying on outdated communications systems built around television advertising, consultant-driven strategy, and institutional media at a moment when public attention has shifted toward creators, podcasts, social video, and personality-driven trust.“The problem wasn’t simply messaging. It was distribution. It was trust. It was culture. Institutions still think attention can be purchased. It has to be earned!” — Sam Toles, CiviSocialTHE DATA BACKS HIM UPThe 2024 presidential campaign spent $3.2 billion on media. Kamala Harris outspent Donald Trump nearly two-to-one on digital platforms. She lost. The DNC’s own autopsy concludes that money can leverage reach but not salience. The Reuters Institute’s 2025 Digital News Report documents why: social media and video networks now reach 54 percent of American adults for news weekly; overtaking television and traditional news websites for the first time. Among Americans aged 18 to 24, the shift to social and video as a primary news source jumped 13 points in a single year.A Tech for Campaigns analysis found that conservative organizations consistently outspent Democratic-aligned ones on Facebook and Instagram during non-election years, building audiences and trust while their counterparts went dormant. When election season arrived, the ground was already occupied.“Campaigns and governments alike still spend enormous amounts of money trying to dominate attention through paid distribution. Meanwhile, modern trust flows through creators, community authenticity, and platform-native storytelling.” — Sam TolesTHE SAME FAILURES ARE VISIBLE INSIDE CITY HALLS NATIONWIDEToles has spent the past two years working with local governments through CiviSocial, a communications consulting and training firm focused exclusively on city and county governments across more than 20 states. According to Toles, the structural failures identified in the DNC report map directly to how most local governments communicate today: overreliance on one-way announcements, institutional messaging disconnected from platform culture, reactive communications habits, and systems still optimized for press releases rather than human connection."People don't trust institutions anymore. They trust people, their neighbors and friends. These people exist inside our local governments: the police officer who volunteers at the Senior Center, the parks worker who tends the community garden. So why are we hiding them behind press releases and static flyers?"THE ADVANTAGE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ALREADY HASToles argues that local government holds a structural advantage over national politics in making this transition because communities already possess something campaigns spend billions trying to create: authentic, embedded trust. NextGen America’s 2024 data makes the stakes concrete. Among young voters the organization engaged consistently throughout the year, 67 percent went on to vote (compared with 54 percent youth turnout nationally). A thirteen-point gap built through year-round presence, not seasonal activation.CiviSocial’s work focuses on helping communities move away from what Toles calls “digital bulletin board communications” — static graphics, meeting notices, and institutional announcements — toward human-centered storytelling featuring city managers, public works staff, firefighters, librarians, and other trusted local voices.“The city manager who coaches Little League, the public works director residents already know, these are not communications liabilities to manage. They are the foundation of modern trust-building, if organizations are willing to leverage them in a multi-platform, video first social media process."“The future of institutional communications looks less like a media consultant's war room and more like a digital content creator's living room. Local government can get there first. Like the DNC, it needs guidance on how to stop purchasing attention and start earning trust."The full essay is available upon request at civiosocial.com

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