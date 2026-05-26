Freightera Highlights Canada’s Role in the Emerging Physical Internet at Deloitte Transportation Summit 2026

CEO Eric Beckwitt joined Canadian transportation and technology leaders to discuss AI, freight innovation, and supply chain resilience.

What was largely theoretical just a decade ago is rapidly becoming practical through advances in AI, real-time freight orchestration, distributed logistics systems, and modern API connectivity.” — Eric Beckwitt, Founder and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freightera , the automated freight marketplace helping businesses simplify and optimize shipping across North America, joined transportation, infrastructure, technology, and government leaders on May 20, 2026, at the Deloitte Transportation Summit: Connecting with Purpose in Vancouver to discuss the future of Canadian supply chains and freight innovation.Freightera Founder and CEO Eric Beckwitt participated in the panel Canadian Businesses Addressing Canadian Challenges alongside leaders from Mojio, CoGo, and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).During the discussion, Beckwitt introduced attendees to the concept of the “Physical Internet,” an emerging model for freight movement originally pioneered in part by Canadian logistics researcher Dr. Benoit Montreuil. The Physical Internet envisions freight moving through open, interconnected logistics networks using dynamic routing, modular freight handling, real-time optimization, and interoperable transportation systems, similar to how information moves across the digital internet.“The Physical Internet remains relatively unknown outside specialized logistics and academic circles,” said Beckwitt. “What was largely theoretical just a decade ago is rapidly becoming practical through advances in AI, real-time freight orchestration, distributed logistics systems, and modern API connectivity.”Freightera has been promoting the concept of the Physical Internet within the Canadian logistics and technology community since 2020 and is actively researching and developing technologies that could form part of early operational implementations of the Physical Internet in North America. The company believes advances in AI, freight orchestration, interoperability, and real-time logistics optimization are making concepts once considered theoretical increasingly practical at a commercial scale.“The freight industry is beginning to move from isolated carrier networks toward more connected and adaptive logistics systems,” said Beckwitt. “The long-term opportunity is a more resilient and efficient freight network capable of dynamically adapting to congestion, disruptions, changing demand, and sustainability requirements in real time.”The Deloitte Transportation Summit brought together leaders from transportation, ports, aviation, infrastructure, technology, and government to discuss the modernization of Canadian transportation systems, supply chain resilience, and the future of freight movement in North America.About FreighteraFreightera is the award-winning automated freight marketplace for businesses seeking lower shipping costs, simpler logistics, and a cleaner future. The platform provides instant access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America, with SmartWay™-verified emissions data integrated into every quote.With over 27,500 customers—including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, importers, and exporters—and a proven track record of growth and profitability, Freightera is one of the most capital-efficient and impactful companies in freight automation and climate logistics.Freightera has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award, the Technology Impact Award, the Clean50 Award, and The Globe and Mail Changemaker Award.Learn more at freightera.com.About DeloitteAt Deloitte, our Purpose is to make an impact that matters. We exist to inspire and help our people, organizations, communities, and countries to thrive by building a better future. Our work underpins a prosperous society where people can find meaning and opportunity. It builds consumer and business confidence, empowers organizations to find imaginative ways of deploying capital, enables fair, trusted, and functioning social and economic institutions, and allows our friends, families, and communities to enjoy the quality of life that comes with a sustainable future. And as the largest 100% Canadian-owned and operated professional services firm in our country, we are proud to work alongside our clients to make a positive impact for all Canadians. Deloitte provides industry-leading consulting, tax and legal, financial advisory, audit and assurance, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500and thousands of private companies. We bring together world-class capabilities, insights, and services to address clients' most complex business challenges.Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.