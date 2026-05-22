Hari Mari Partners with TV's ‘Southern Charm’ Personality Shep Rose to Launch Limited-Edition Sandal Collaboration

Shep Rose wearing his Shep x Hari Mari collab 'Tarpon' flip flop in Charleston Bay

New Men’s & Women’s Collection Blends Shep’s Coastal Style & Sensibility, Hari Mari’s Signature Comfort and Craftsmanship

I’ve always believed comfort and style should go hand in hand. We wanted a sandal that feels classic and coastal, while also versatile enough to accommodate an on-the-go schedule. ” — Shep Rose

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hari Mari , the premium footwear brand known for infusing color, comfort, and craftsmanship into every step, today announced the launch of its newest collaboration sandal with Shep Rose , the beloved reality TV personality, entrepreneur, and coastal tastemaker.The limited-edition Shep Rose x Hari Mari collection of men’s and women’s flip flops features waterproof full-grain leather foot beds, boat safe outsoles, and cushioned needlepoint straps with Shep-inspired designs. Evoking his love of Charleston, South Carolina and timeless coastal style, the sandals feature palm tree and tarpon strap options, each in two colors.“I’ve always believed comfort and style should go hand in hand,” said Shep Rose. “Hari Mari makes products that genuinely feel great from the first wear, and that was important to me when creating this collection. We wanted something that felt classic and coastal, while also versatile enough to accommodate an on-the-go schedule. I think we’ve accomplished that while also including a little bit of my design aesthetic, and I’m just really excited to see the customer response.”“From the beginning, this collaboration felt incredibly natural,” said Hari Mari founder Jeremy Stewart. “Shep embodies that relaxed, effortless approach to life that aligns perfectly with Hari Mari as a brand. We wanted this collection to feel polished but easygoing—the kind of footwear you can wear from the golf course to dinner, from a day on the boat to happy hour…the exact way Shep would wear it.”The just-launched Shep Rose x Hari Mari collection retails for $120 and is now available for purchase exclusively on HariMari.com, as well as select retailers across the U.S.ABOUT HARI MARI (@HariMari)Founded in 2012 and based in Dallas, Texas, Hari Mari makes premium flip flops, sandals, and slippers, combining the highest-quality leathers and textiles and hand-made construction to create best-in-class footwear.Hari Mari prides itself on infusing tasteful pops of color and tons of comfort in its products, highlighted by the brand’s patented MemoryFoamToe™—present in each pair of its flip flops, the MemoryFoamToe™ provides immediate ‘first step softness’ and provides feet and toes with constant cushion.Hari Mari’s men’s and women’s footwear, apparel, hats, and gear are available on HariMari.com, as well as nearly 1,000 specialty retail stores, including Nordstrom, Dick’s, and REI.ABOUT SHEP ROSE (@relationshep)Known for his role on Bravo’s ‘Southern Charm’, Shep Rose has become synonymous with relaxed Southern style, hospitality, and coastal living. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Rose is an entrepreneur, television personality, and lifestyle enthusiast known for his love of travel, fishing, golf, boating, and the outdoors. His collaboration with Hari Mari reflects a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, comfort, and timeless warm-weather style.

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