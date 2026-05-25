Shufti Partners with FinTech Association of Hong Kong to Host Webinar on the Future of Address Verification in APAC

Live session on 27 May convenes practitioners from DBS Bank, EY, Aspire, and Shufti to examine when APAC firms can move beyond document-based proof of address.

In APAC markets, address verification remains one of the most nuanced friction points in digital onboarding, sitting at the intersection of regulatory compliance, fraud risk, and user conversion.” — Ammara Mukhtar, Regional Vice President, Sales APAC, Shufti,

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a global leader in identity verification and AML compliance, today announced a high-impact APAC webinar in partnership with the FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK), titled "Rethinking Address Verification in APAC: From Proof of Address to Docless Verification." The session will take place on 27 May 2026 at 5:00 PM HKT and is now open for registration for compliance, risk, fraud, and product leaders across the region.

Address verification in APAC has historically meant one thing: a utility bill or bank statement, no older than three to six months. That model worked when onboarding was branch-based, and document quality was consistent. In a digital, cross-border region, it has become one of the most expensive friction points in the customer journey. Brittle OCR templates break on unfamiliar layouts and scripts. Minor typos fail genuine users. AI-generated forgeries now pass visual checks. The result is lost conversion, fraud that slips through, and audit queues that keep building.

Across the region, regulators are moving from prescriptive document requirements toward risk-based verification, and the underlying data layer is changing fast. For instance, Vietnam has executed the most significant reform: Resolution 60-NQ/TW, passed in April 2025, which collapsed the country's administrative structure from three tiers to two (Province/City and Commune/Ward), effective 1 July 2025.

Identity documents in the old format must now reconcile against databases in the new structure, a live challenge for every firm onboarding Vietnamese customers. Across APAC, regulatory and infrastructure change is outpacing the address logic most firms still rely on.

Meet the Panel:

The session brings together four practitioners with direct operational experience of the question every onboarding team in the region is trying to answer:

-Shirley Liang, Legal and Compliance COO, DBS Bank, will moderate the session.

-Utpal Patel, Partner, EY, will set out the regulatory ground truth across the region.

-Nisha Subramanian, Global Head of Onboarding, Aspire, will speak to what an SME payments flow looks like under MAS supervision today.

-Ammara Mukhtar, Regional Vice President, Sales APAC, Shufti, will share what the firm sees across its APAC client base.

The discussion is built around a single question: when can you drop the document, when must you keep it, and how do you defend the choice in front of an auditor? The session will cover where document-based verification breaks today, how enhanced document processing turns the document into forensic evidence where it is still needed, where docless verification works cleanly, and a five-variable decision framework covering product risk, customer risk, transaction limits, data availability, and audit defensibility.

Key discussion themes will include:

-The regulatory direction of travel across APAC, with Vietnam's administrative reform as a leading example of how fast the underlying data layer is moving.

-Where document-based address verification breaks today, and what enhanced document processing actually changes.

-What regulated firms have shipped in production, including the SME payments view from Singapore.

-The operational case for docless verification, and the controls compliance teams need to defend it in front of an auditor.

-What "good" looks like in markets with mature digital ID rails, and what to do where the rails do not yet reach.



Ammara Mukhtar, Regional Vice President, Sales APAC, Shufti, said: "In APAC markets, including banking, payments, fintech, and crypto, address verification remains one of the most nuanced friction points in digital onboarding, sitting at the intersection of regulatory compliance, fraud risk, and user conversion. The way this balance is being redefined is largely driven by practitioners on the ground, which is what makes this conversation, in collaboration with the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, particularly relevant."

The session is aimed at compliance, risk, fraud, and product leaders at digital and incumbent banks, payment institutions, e-money issuers, brokerages, licensed crypto exchanges, lenders, BNPL providers, and insurers running digital channels in APAC.

The format is a moderated panel discussion with live audience Q&A. There is no product demonstration. Registrants will receive the session recording and a one-page version of the framework.

Event Details:

Title: Rethinking Address Verification in APAC: From Proof of Address to Docless Verification

Date: Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Time: 5:00 PM HKT Format:

Live virtual panel with audience Q&A

In partnership with: FinTech Association of Hong Kong

Registration Link: https://ftahk.glueup.com/event/180062/register/

Register Now:

Seats for the live session are limited. Reserve your place today to join the discussion on 27 May, take part in the audience Q&A, and receive the session recording and one-page framework after the event. https://ftahk.glueup.com/event/180062/register/

To Connect with team Visit Shufti Here

About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity verification and AML compliance provider used by regulated businesses to onboard customers, screen for risk, and meet ongoing compliance obligations across more than 220 countries and territories. The company's technology combines document, biometric, and data-source verification with a forensic document analysis layer designed to surface fraud as structured audit evidence. Shufti works with banks, payment providers, wealth platforms, exchanges, and digital-first businesses across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

About the FinTech Association of Hong Kong

The FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK) is Asia's leading independent, not-for-profit FinTech association, representing Hong Kong's FinTech ecosystem locally and internationally. Led by a volunteer community of board members and committee co-chairs, FTAHK works with members, government, and regulators to advocate for global standards across Hong Kong, Greater China, and Asia. FTAHK works to grow, innovate, and educate the fintech ecosystem across Hong Kong and APAC.

SOURCE SHUFTI

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