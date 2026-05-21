From Myriam Spiteri Debono, President of the Republic of Malta
AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - 21 May 2026, 16:22
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, celebrated on 28 May, I convey my sincere greetings on behalf of the people of the Republic of Malta to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Malta and Azerbaijan continue to enjoy cordial and friendly ties through mutual respect and understanding. I am confident that our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will be enhanced in the years to come.
While availing myself of this opportunity to convey my best wishes for good health and well-being, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.
Myriam Spiteri Debono
President of the Republic of Malta
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