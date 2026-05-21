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From General Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon

AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - 21 May 2026, 16:25

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency, in my name and on behalf of the Lebanese people, my warmest congratulations and sincerest wishes, hoping that this commemoration will bring you continued good health and well-being, and to the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan and its people further progress and prosperity under your wise leadership.

This occasion embodies the values of unity and cooperation and represents an opportunity to renew the bonds of brotherhood and strengthen our joint efforts in the interest of our two peoples, with the aim of achieving further accomplishments that bring prosperity and benefit to our peoples and our countries.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best wishes.

 

General Joseph Aoun

President of the Republic of Lebanon

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From General Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon

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