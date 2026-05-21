From Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces
AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - 21 May 2026, 16:28
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend to you and to the Government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day.
Please accept, Your Excellency, every good wish for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Christine Carla Kangaloo
President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces
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