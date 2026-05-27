Kunobi Desktop Launches to Bring Operational Clarity to Kubernetes and GitOps Teams

Kunobi Desktop v1 launches a unified operational workspace for Kubernetes and GitOps teams. Kunobi Desktop displays Kubernetes resources alongside a live GitOps dependency graph in a unified operational workspace. Kunobi Desktop provides live Kubernetes pod metrics including CPU, memory, filesystem, and network activity through Prometheus integration.

Available now with a free Community Edition, plus a limited-time offer for the Pro plan at $9/month, and Enterprise plans for larger organizations.

Infrastructure teams do not need another dashboard with an AI layer attached. They need a system that turns the live operational state into a shared context.” — Juan Leni, CEO

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kunobi today announced the launch of Kunobi Desktop v1, the stable release of its Kubernetes and GitOps workspace for platform engineering, SRE, DevOps, and infrastructure teams managing multi-cluster environments. v1 marks the move from beta to stable and the foundation for an operational workspace where humans and agents work on infrastructure together.Infrastructure operations already require teams to assemble state from too many disconnected tools: CLIs, dashboards, GitOps systems, logs, events, metrics, and alerts. As teams introduce agentic workflows, that fragmentation becomes a reliability and trust problem: live state, relationships, risk, and reasoning have to be available in one place, at operational speed.Kunobi Desktop closes that gap. It is a Kubernetes and GitOps workspace that brings resources, FluxCD, ArgoCD, Helm workflows, logs, events, and operational context into one surface, so teams spend less time reconstructing state and more time acting on it. It can run locally with existing cluster credentials and supports air-gapped environments for teams with strict security and compliance requirements.Central to Kunobi's architecture is its operational graph: a live model of clusters, workloads, GitOps objects, ownership relationships, events, and runtime context. Through MCP, any connected agent can query that unified real-time model directly, gaining operational context beyond standard tooling access. For operators, the same graph becomes a review surface for dependencies, changes, and accountability.Kunobi starts with Kubernetes and GitOps because that is where platform and SRE teams feel this fragmentation every day. The platform is designed to extend beyond those domains, bringing observability, on-prem systems, hardware management, infrastructure automation, and ephemeral environments into the same operational graph over time.Pricing is structured in three tiers: a free Community Edition, a Pro plan at $9/month for teams running larger environments, and an Enterprise edition with custom pricing for organizations at scale. See Pricing for full details. A Design Partnership program is also opening for platform engineering, SRE, and infrastructure teams operating environments at scale. Partners get direct access to Kunobi engineering, early access to upcoming capabilities, and a voice in the roadmap while applying the platform to real production problems, including extensions, custom integrations, and workflows tailored to their infrastructure stack. Learn more about the Design Partner Program. Kunobi Desktop v1 is now available for macOS, Linux, and Windows from the official download page . The full changelog is at https://kunobi.com/changelog About KunobiKunobi Desktop is developed by Zondax AG, a Swiss technology company with deep experience building secure, data-intensive systems where reliability and precision matter. Kunobi grew out of that engineering background and Zondax's own experience operating Kubernetes and GitOps at scale. Its longer-term vision is an extensible operational platform where humans and agents work from shared real-time context across the infrastructure stack.

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