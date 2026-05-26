Ballast Books Announces The Invisible Veteran, a Powerful Guide to Rediscovering Purpose After Military Service

The Invisible Veteran Cover Ballast Books Logo

New Book Offers Veterans a Powerful Guide to Rediscovering Purpose, Identity, and Connection After Military Service

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books is proud to announce the release of The Invisible Veteran by Kevin Kidder, publishing May 26, 2026. This timely and deeply personal book sheds light on the emotional and psychological challenges that are often overlooked when veterans transition to civilian life.

While military retirement is celebrated as a significant milestone, for many veterans, it marks the beginning of a difficult and disorienting chapter. The loss of structure, identity, and purpose can leave former service members feeling isolated, disconnected, and—as Kidder describes it—invisible.

Drawing from his own experience, Kidder offers an honest and compelling account of his transition out of the army. After twenty years of service, he anticipated a bright and open future. Instead, he encountered personal and professional hardships, including divorce, career uncertainty, and struggles with alcohol and depression. Through faith, the support of loved ones, and intentional self-reflection, he ultimately rebuilt his life, emerging with renewed clarity, purpose, and resilience.

The Invisible Veteran blends memoir with practical guidance, offering readers actionable insights on mental health, relationships, leadership, and personal growth. Reflection questions and calls to action woven throughout empower readers to redefine their identity and reclaim their sense of worth.

“I’m writing for the veteran who feels like something is off but can’t quite put it into words,” says Kidder. “If they read it and think, That’s how I feel, then I’ve done my job.”

This book is an essential resource for veterans, military families, and anyone seeking to better understand the complexities of life after service. It also serves as a call for communities to recognize and support those who have served—not just during their military careers but long afterward.

At its core, Kidder’s message is clear: You are not alone, and you don’t have to navigate this journey alone.

About the Author

Kevin Kidder is a retired U.S. Army paratrooper, author, speaker, and founder of Enduring Mindset Enterprise and the Enduring Mindset Foundation. After serving for 20 years in the military with deployments to Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan, Kevin now helps veterans, leaders, teams, and transitioning professionals rediscover purpose, identity, and connection after adversity and major life transitions.

Throughout his military career, Kevin led Soldiers in high-pressure environments around the world and became known for his leadership, resilience, and commitment to service. Today, he brings those lessons into the civilian world through keynote speaking, writing, coaching, and leadership development focused on mindset, transition, leadership, and human performance.

Kevin is the author of The Invisible Veteran and host of the Enduring Mindset Podcast, where he shares conversations and insights centered on leadership, resilience, purpose, and personal growth. Through the Enduring Mindset Foundation, he supports veterans through scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and transition-focused initiatives designed to help them build meaningful and impactful lives beyond military service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.