Macao Union Medical Center will hold Public Open Day on 6 June

MACAU, May 22 - To further enhance public awareness regarding the medical environment, facilities and services, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) will hold a Public Open Day on 6 June (Saturday), featuring activities such as hospital tours, free health consultations and health lectures. The public is welcome to take part in the event, and every participant will receive a souvenir.

For the first time, the open day will include one-on-one health consultations. Doctors in clinical dietetics, rheumatology and immunology, dermatology, urology surgery and neurology will address participants’ inquiries and offer professional medical advice. As quotas are limited, those wishing to have health consultations need to collect their tickets on-site during the open day. These tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, the open day will include five health lectures. During these lectures, experts seconded by Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) in Macao and medical staff from the Macao Union Medical Center will share knowledge on nutrition and health care, chronic disease management, maternal and child health care, tumor prevention and medical aesthetics. Interested individuals can register by scanning the QR code from now until 17:00 on 4 June (Thursday). Please be aware that the Macao Union Medical Center will never send SMS messages containing hyperlinks.

To facilitate public participation, the Center will arrange two free shuttle bus routes. These buses will commence operation from 9:30 on the open day, running in a loop between the Center and the headquarters of the Luso International Banking Ltd. in the Macao Peninsula, and between the Center and Block 21 of Nova Taipa Gardens in Taipa. Participants may also travel to the Center independently (Address: Lobby, 1st Floor, General Hospital Building, Macao Union Medical Center). For more information about the event, please visit the Center’s official website, https://www.cmm-pumch.gov.mo/, or follow its WeChat service account and Facebook page.