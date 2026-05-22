【Attract international visitors】MGTO holds tourism update seminars with travel trade for destination branding in Indonesia and Korea in May

MACAU, May 22 - Joined by a travel trade delegation from Macao, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organized an array of tourism product update and networking seminars in Indonesia and Korea in May to brand Macao’s kaleidoscope of “tourism +” offerings and connect local tourism businesses with their international counterparts. The seminars highlighted Macao’s vibrant appeal as a short-haul destination, with the aim to widen international visitor markets and drive greater flows of foreign visitors to Macao during festive and summer holidays.

Two seminars in Indonesia – cater to Muslim travelers’ demands

MGTO Deputy Director Jennifer Si Tou joined the travel trade delegation to visit Indonesia, where the Office rolled out Macao tourism product update and networking seminars in the country’s capital and second largest city, Jakarta and Surabaya, on 5 and 7 May in succession. At the Office’s invitation, the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) presented Macao’s latest tourism development, gastronomic scene and colorful calendar of festivals and events among other attractions. A spotlight was cast on the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, Halal-certified dining in Macao and “Macao for Muslim Travelers – Halal Travel Guide”, which will facilitate itinerary planning among Indonesian and Muslim travelers.

The seminars also brought forward “Love between Time and Space” as the first Indonesian mini drama series debuted on the Office’s TikTok account. The actress starring in the series was invited to share her filming experience in Macao. Going viral among a wide audience, the Indonesian series has garnered over 100 million views and created hot topics about Macao across the digital platform. Tourism businesses were encouraged to leverage the immense potential of “mini drama series + travel experiences” to secure a greater market segment of young travelers.

Representing travel agencies, hotels and integrated resort enterprises in Macao, the industry delegates explored partnership opportunities with Indonesian tourism operators for destination promotion and development of tourism products targeting local market demands. As vibrant highlights, the seminars featured a showcase of Macao’s signature delicacies and a workshop for Portuguese Azulejo tile painting as Macao’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, through which Indonesian travel trade gained deeper knowledge and impression upon Macao’s unique culture.

Seminar in Korea – foster industry cooperation among Macao, Hengqin and Korea

Following the seminars in Indonesia, a Macao tourism product update and networking seminar was held in Seoul, Korea on 21 May. The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Korea, H.E. Dai Bing, and MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, delivered remarks at the occasion. Director General of International Tourism and MICE Division of Seoul Tourism Organization, Won Jong, Chairman of the Korea Association of Travel Agents, Lee Jin Seok, Minister-Counsellor (for Cultural Affairs) of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Korea and Director of the China Cultural Center in Seoul, Shen Xiaogang, Director of China National Tourism Office in Seoul, Jiang Bo, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, attended the seminar together with representatives of Macao’s travel agencies, hotels, integrated resort enterprises and airline, as well as Hengqin’s travel trade.

The seminar presented an informative picture of Macao’s latest tourism resources and strengths alongside Hengqin’s new tourism outlook, highlighting the appeal of multi-destination travel. A networking session ensued for industry delegates from Macao, Hengqin and Korea to connect and forge cooperation for collaborative launch of special offers on travel packages, air tickets and hotel accommodation, which are set to attract Korean visitors to Macao and elevate the contribution of visitor arrivals as the greatest international visitor market.

Riding on the occasion, MGTO visited the China Cultural Center in Seoul and the headquarters of Naver Pay, the largest e-payment platform in Korea, for an exchange on Korean consumers’ experience during trips in Macao.

Public-private partnerships boost international visitations

In 2025, Korea and Indonesia ranked first and third among Macao’s top international visitor markets with a yearly record of 548,000 and 208,000 visitor arrivals, which surged by 11.3% and 13.6% from the previous year respectively. Both countries hold vast potential as an international visitor market. Furthermore, MGTO has rolled out a variety of online and offline initiatives in recent years to spotlight Macao’s offerings of “tourism +” experiences. A cooperative agreement was signed between Macao and Korean tourism operators in early May to boost mutual visitations and educational tourism development as well.

Next stops – Malaysia and Thailand

Close collaboration was forged among the travel trade through the tourism product update and networking seminars in Indonesia and Korea, with various tourism products tailor made for the market demands to keep attracting more international visitors to Macao. Coming next, MGTO will visit Malaysia and Thailand for destination promotion, to brand Macao further as an ideal destination in different international markets.