Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the first quarter of 2026

MACAU, May 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 2,342 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the first quarter of 2026 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP8.31 billion, up by 59.8% and 69.4% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

Purchase and sale of residential units increased by 878 quarter-on-quarter to 1,613 units in the first quarter, and the value of transactions surged by 113.9% to MOP7.15 billion. Transaction volume (1,579 units) and value (MOP6.97 billion) of existing residential units soared by 141.8% and 138.8% respectively quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, number of pre-sale residential units transacted (34 units) decreased by 48 quarter-on-quarter, and the transaction value (MOP178 million) dropped by 58.0%.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units (MOP67,484) decreased by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, with the average price of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP68,054) growing by 4.8%, whereas the average prices of those in Taipa (MOP64,886) and Coloane (MOP69,265) falling by 6.8% and 17.5% respectively. The average price of existing residential units grew by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter to MOP66,693. The transacted units were mainly in NATAP (396 units), Móng Há & Reservatório (215 units) and Baixa da Taipa (135 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP75,175, MOP103,524 and MOP65,271. Meanwhile, the average price of pre-sale residential units went up by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to MOP113,803.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 5,979 residential units in the design stage, 1,313 under construction and 316 under inspection as at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, 47 residential units were issued the licence of use, of which 85.1% were studio flats and 12.8% were two-bedroom units.