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IAM urges the public to stop consumption of a pre-packaged shredded pork product

MACAU, May 22 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) was notified of an announcement of the Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety which stated that a pre-packaged shredded pork stick product contained excessive level of Butylated hydroxytoluene, an antioxidant substance. IAM is concerned about the issue and will continue to follow up on it. It has instructed the food sector to stop supplying and selling the batch of products involved and urged the public to stop consumption of it.

The product involved is “shredded pork stick” of the brand “Lim Jing Hieng”. The place of origin of the product is Thailand. It has a net weight 100 grams and the best before date is 1 July 2026. The detected level of Butylated hydroxytoluene in the product sample is 330 milligrams per kilogram, exceeding the limit stipulated in “Standards on the Use of Food Additives in Foodstuffs” of Macao.

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) is a common antioxidant used in food. The level of Butylated hydroxytoluene detected in the sample generally does not cause adverse health effects on the public under normal consumption.

IAM urges consumers to stop consumption of the batch of products, regardless of whether they purchased the product online, through a shopping agent or other channels. The food sector should also stop supplying and selling the product involved immediately and contact the Department of Food Safety of IAM by calling 2833 8181. IAM will continue to follow up on the issue and prevent the product involved from entering market circulation.

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IAM urges the public to stop consumption of a pre-packaged shredded pork product

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