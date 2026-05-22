International Tea Day Carnival 2026 recorded 2000 visits, and tea cultural activities are still open for registration

MACAU, May 22 - The first-ever “International Tea Day Carnival” organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) was successfully held on 16 May at the Tea Culture House and Lou Lim Ioc Park. The event recorded 2,000 visits amidst lively atmosphere, marking the start of a series of activities throughout the year that promote tea culture.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated 21 May as “International Tea Day”, highlighting the long history, profound cultural heritage, health benefits, and economic significance of tea around the globe. IAM continues to use the Tea Culture House as a base to launch a variety of activities promoting Chinese tea culture, holding different arts and cultural events throughout the year to allow members of the public of all ages and families with kids to experience the contemporary charm of tea culture.

“Charm of tea and traditional Chinese clothing”: The activity will be held on 13 June, 11 July, 8 August, 12 September, 10 October, 7 November, and 12 December on the first floor of the Tea Culture House for participants to experience tea culture while wearing Hanfu.

“Shen-hour tea tasting with singing bowl music”: The activity will be held on 23 May, 25 July, 26 September, and 21 November, combining tea culture with singing bowls, allowing participants to experience soothing and reflective moments while taking delight in tea and sound.

“Painted tea tins” parent-child workshop: The activity will be held on 27 June, 22 August, 24 October, and 26 December. Parents and children can work together to design and paint on tea tins, enhancing parent-child relationships and sparking children’s interest in tea culture.

The above activities will be open for registration on “Macao One Account” in phases. In addition, the Macao Tea Culture House offers guided tours on-site on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays and the corresponding Sundays of each month at 3:00 p.m. Schools, associations, and organisations are also welcome to apply for exclusive guided tours. For enquiries, the public may visit the IAM website at www.iam.gov.mo.