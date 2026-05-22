Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for the compensatory rest day for the Buddha’s Birthday (Feast of Buddha)
MACAU, May 22 - In view of the compensatory rest day for the Buddha’s Birthday (Feast of Buddha) on 25 May (Monday), the Macao Union Medical Center announces the following medical service arrangements during the period to facilitate people in need of consultation:
Outpatient services (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, radiation therapy, blood drawing and specimen collection services), the Ambulatory Medical Centre, the Assisted Reproduction Center, as well as the outpatient and physical examination services of the International Medical Centre will be closed during the period. Emergency, inpatient and hemodialysis services will operate as usual.
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