IPIM Organises the Life Sciences Delegation to São Paulo, Brazil for Business Exchange Connecting International Business Opportunities and Promoting the Development of the Big Health Industry

MACAU, May 22 - To further leverage Macao's unique advantages as a platform for exchange and co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, promote life sciences enterprises from Macao and the Chinese mainland to expand into Portuguese-speaking markets, and conduct preliminary investment promotion work for the Sci-Tech Park, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR (hereinafter referred to as "IPIM"), together with the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau, the Health Bureau, Macau Investment and Development Limited (MID), the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao (GMTCM Park), the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries (CECPS) and other departments and institutions, organised a delegation of over 40 entrepreneurs, industry associations and industry-academia-research representatives from Macao and the Chinese mainland to participate in the "2026 FCE Pharma (Pharmaceutical Inputs and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Exhibition)" in São Paulo, Brazil, from May 25 to June 1 (local time). The delegation will also visit nearly ten official institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and industry associations in Brasília and São Paulo for business exchanges, helping enterprises connect with global business opportunities.

The members of this São Paulo Life Sciences Delegation are from sectors of biomedicine, medical devices, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) from the Chinese mainland and Macao, including representatives from China Top 500 enterprises, listed companies, industry leaders, and industry-academia-research entities, further expanding economic and trade ties between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Mainland and Macao Pharmaceutical Representatives Participate in Events and Visit Government Entities and Associations to Connect with International Opportunities

The delegation will visit FCE Pharma, a major event in the pharmaceutical technology and raw materials industry, and have in-depth exchanges and business matching with local exhibitors and industry representatives. The exhibition activities and business matching sessions will also create a high-quality environment for business networking, facilitating technological co-operation, supply chain integration, and market expansion opportunities. During the event, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao will organise the delegation to visit local Brazilian official institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and industry associations, focusing on promoting the positioning and business advantages of Macao and Hengqin. Combined with policy measures such as the Macao Sci- Tech Park and government guidance funds, the aim is to attract high-quality enterprises from Brazil's Big Health industry chain to establish operations in Macao and Hengqin, advancing investment implementation and enhancing industrial chain complementarity.

Building an Efficient Exchange Platform to Precisely Meet the Internationalisation Needs of Pharmaceutical Companies

To help the delegation better leverage Macao's advantages as an international exchange platform in the field of China-Portuguese-speaking countries co-operation, an exchange meeting will also be held during the period, creating a platform for in-depth dialogue between the delegation and local Brazilian government entities and enterprises. This will encourage Brazilian companies to gain a better understanding of Macao's professional capabilities in the areas of finance, investment, law, arbitration, and business consulting, thereby assisting enterprises in exploring overseas market expansion, reinforcing Macao's function as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and fostering long-term co-operation and market development.

Continuously Deepening the Internationalisation Layout and Facilitating International Exchanges and Co-operation

Building upon the foundation of scientific research and industrial exchange and co-operation established by last year's "Macao and Mainland China Sci-Tech Innovation Delegation to Brazil" organised in São Paulo by the Macao SAR Government, both parties have already initiated continuous follow-up and communication efforts with local enterprises and partners in the areas of scientific research, academic exchanges, technology industries, and startup connections. Preliminary consensus has been reached on several collaboration projects, among which a Hengqin aerospace technology company will travel to Brazil in June of this year to sign a contract.

Macao and Hengqin continue to build a three-dimensional internationalisation support system. Utilising platforms of economic and trade services, and joint research funding, Macao and Hengqin aims to provideeven better aid – from service matching to financial support – for the overseas expansion of science, technology and innovation enterprises and Greater Health companies, thereby empowering sci-tech innovation enterprises to go global.