“Macao Platform Advantages Promotion Seminar” Held in Chengdu to Support Sichuan Enterprises in Expanding into Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking Markets

MACAU, May 22 - To support mainland enterprises in expanding into Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR, the Department of Commerce of Sichuan Province and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Sichuan Province, jointly held the “Macao Platform Advantages Promotion Seminar (Chengdu)” yesterday (21 May). Over 100 enterprise representatives from prominent Sichuan companies in sectors such as machinery and equipment, electronics and electric appliances, new energy, new materials, technology services, food, and agricultural products, participated in the event to learn about the enormous market potential of Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries, which altogether have a population of 800 million. More than 50 business matching sessions were held on-site.

Macao’s Positioning as the “Precise Connector” Provides Mainland Enterprises with Full Support for Going Global

In his speech, IPIM Director Sam Lei emphasised Macao’s platform advantages across three dimensions: precise network connection, professional support services, and diversified development space. In terms of network connection, Macao shares deep legal, institutional, linguistic, and cultural ties with Portuguese-speaking countries, and this network can easily extend to Spanish-speaking countries. In terms of professional services, Macao can provide enterprises with one-stop support for going global, including market access, legal consultation, cross-border settlement, and project investment and financing. In terms of development space, Macao leverages the “Macao + Hengqin” positioning to support mainland enterprises in steadily expanding into international markets.

Li Hui, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office Sichuan Province, in his speech, underscored Macao’s important role as a bridge connecting Sichuan with Portuguese-speaking countries, facilitating its opening up to the outside world. Through the Sichuan-Macao Co-operation Conference mechanism, the two regions have realised significant achievements in collaboration across many sectors, including trade, science and innovation, culture and tourism. The development strategies of the two regions are highly compatible and there are many opportunities for future collaboration. Both regions will strengthen joint services, build co-operation channels, support Sichuan and Macao enterprises to go global together, jointly exploring the vast market of Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries. Wu Ge, Member of the Party Leadership Group of the Department of Commerce of Sichuan Province and Deputy Director of the Sichuan Provincial Pilot Free Trade Zone Office emphasised the close economic and trade ties between Sichuan and Macao. And the two regions witnessed a steadily growing trend in trade in goods and services by 2025. In the first quarter of this year, Sichuan had continued growth in imports and exports to Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. Sichuan has a comprehensive industrial foundation, and industries such as food, new energy, biomedicine, as well as intelligent manufacturing are highly compatible with the Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets. Sichuan will leverage the Macao platform to deepen practical co-operation with Portuguese-speaking countries, helping Sichuan enterprises expand into overseas markets.

At the event, a representative from IPIM introduced the “China-PSC Business Compass” service, which supports companies interested in expanding into Portuguese-speaking markets. Representatives from the “Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries”, the China- Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund, and Macao financial institutions also delivered presentations on market opportunities in Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries, funding support, and cross-border financial services, offering clear guidance for enterprises in their global expansion endeavors. During the roundtable discussion session, several industry guests shared their insights with their own cases to demonstrate how they leveraged the Macao Platform for international expansion, resulting in lively interaction among participants.

Visiting Key Enterprises in Sichuan to Explore Co-operation Possibilities

During their stay in Sichuan, IPIM delegation visited the “Comprehensive Service Centre for Chengdu Products and Enterprises Going Beyond Sichuan and Overseas” as well as several key enterprises and institutions in Sichuan Province. The delegation also followed up on two overseas projects under the “China-PSC Business Compass” service, including a China’s top 500 company expanding its solid waste business in Brazil, and a Fortune 500 company exporting building materials to Angola and Mozambique. In addition, the delegation also visited high-tech companies, university parks, big health industry-academia-research institutions in Chengdu, and the Portuguese-speaking countries product exhibition station in Southwest China, further expanding collaboration between Sichuan and Macao in technological innovation, big health, and trade.

Supporting More Chinese Mainland Leading Enterprises to Expand into Overseas Markets

In the future, the “Macao Platform Advantages Promotion Seminar” will be held in other provinces and cities in the Chinese mainland, such as Nanjing and Fuzhou, to extend the reach of Macao’s platform advantages to more mainland provinces and cities. Previously, IPIM had visited several prominent enterprises in the Greater Bay Area in the first quarter, engaging with the requirements of enterprises in sectors like home appliances, new energy, and intelligent equipment, introducing the preferential policies for the Macao-Hengqin integration and the business opportunities in the Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking Countries, and advocating the “First-Store Economy Scheme” among Portuguese-speaking brand enterprises in the Greater Bay Area.

This year, IPIM will concentrate on promoting Macao’s positioning as a “Precise Connector”, harmonising with the trend of Chinese mainland enterprises expanding into overseas markets. IPIM aims to connect with enterprises from Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and other regions seeking to expand their overseas businesses. This initiative is designed to empower more leading enterprises to seize business opportunities in Portuguese-speaking and Spanish-speaking countries, leveraging Macao as a pivotal gateway to serve the nation’s overall strategy of high-level opening up. It also aims to foster the appropriate diversification and high-quality development of Macao’s economy.