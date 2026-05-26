Novorèsumè Launches AI Resume Job Matcher for Resume Optimization and ATS Compatibility

Addressing the 87% Resume Rejection Rate in the AI-Driven Recruitment Era

We aren’t just matching words; we are ensuring the candidate’s professional narrative is readable by both machines and humans.” — Andrei Kurtuy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novorèsumè, the recruiter-approved resume builder trusted by 18 million job seekers across the U.S. and globally, today announced the launch of its AI Resume Job Matcher . The free AI-powered tool is designed to help applicants tailor their resumes to specific job postings and increase their chances of passing Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).About 87% of resumes never reach human recruiters due to keyword mismatches and poor formatting. (Medium) The AI Resume Job Matcher directly addresses this critical barrier by comparing an applicant's resume against a job posting side-by-side, identifying missing keywords, and providing actionable feedback to improve alignment with the position requirements.“Customizing a resume for every application is one of the most effective ways to improve your chances of landing an interview,” said Andrei, co-founder and CMO of Novorèsumè and a Certified Professional Résumé Writer (CPRW). “But it can also be incredibly time-consuming, especially for job seekers applying for hundreds of roles. Our AI Resume Job Matcher helps applicants quickly identify missing keywords and qualifications. We aren’t just matching words; we are ensuring the candidate’s professional narrative is readable by both machines and humans.”How It WorksThe AI Resume Job Matcher uses advanced AI to:- Compare resume content against job descriptions- Identify critical keywords missing from applicant resumes- Help applicants use exact terminology instead of synonyms that ATS systems may not recognize- Provide specific recommendations for resume improvements- Some companies' skill gap analyzers merely compare skills against the job requirements, while Novorèsumè’s also checks for keyword alignmentWhat This Means for the Recruitment IndustryThe tool benefits both job seekers and recruiters. Applicants' resumes have a higher success rate of passing ATS checks, while recruiters receive higher-quality applicant pools with candidates whose resumes genuinely match position requirements.User-Requested InnovationThe AI Resume Job Matcher was developed in direct response to user requests and feedback from recruiters who highlighted the ongoing challenge of resume keyword alignment. The tool is available immediately at no cost, making resume optimization accessible to all job seekers.The AI Resume Job Matcher joins Novorèsumè’s suite of free job seeker tools, which also includes ATS-compatible resume templates , an ATS checker , and innovative AI-supported technology for creating resumes, CV’s, and cover letters.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the Novorèsumè AI Resume Job Matcher and how does it work?The AI Resume Job Matcher is an AI-powered tool that compares your resume to a specific job description. It identifies missing keywords and skills that cause resumes to be rejected by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).How do I use AI to pass ATS filters?To pass ATS filters, enter your resume and the target job description into Novorèsumè’s AI Resume Job Matcher. The tool provides a report that identifies critical gaps, missing skills and keywords, and a personalized fix list. By matching the specific terminology of the job description, the AI increases the likelihood that a human recruiter will view your resume.Can I use synonyms instead of exact keywords in a resume? ATS systems typically do not recognize synonymous terms as matches. The AI Resume Job Matcher specifically recommends using exact keywords from the job posting to maximize ATS compatibility and improve your chances of getting an interview.How does Novorèsumè compare to other resume scanners?Many scanners look for keyword density. Novorèsumè’s AI Resume Job Matcher uses recruiter-approved logic to prioritize skills based on job hierarchy. It focuses on “exact-match” terminology which is the primary metric used by modern ATS software.Does the tool work with all types of jobs and industries?Yes. The AI Resume Job Matcher works across all industries and job types. Simply input your resume and the job posting you're interested in, and the tool will provide tailored feedback specific to that position.Is the AI AI Resume Job Matcher free to use?Yes, Novoresume’s AI Resume Job Matcher is available at no cost to all users. No account creation is required, to receive an alignment score and keyword recommendations. Creating a Novorèsumè account gives you access to additional resume-building and career resources. The tool is available at https://novoresume.com/tools/skill-gap-analyzer About NovorésuméNovorésumé is a recruiter-approved resume builder designed to help job seekers around the world find career success. With its ATS-compatible resume templates, real-time resume optimizer, and innovative AI-supported tech, Novorésumé currently helps its 18 million users and counting land roles at top-tier companies like Apple, Tesla, and Google. Founded by job seekers and built for job seekers, Novorésumé is proud to be a resume builder for every career stage. Their platform is also a trusted source for job industry updates, expert advice on LinkedIn profile optimization, and other topics, and also offers a “Career Blog” to support website users in their job search.For those interested in exploring Novorésumé’s vast collection of resume templates and career support resources, please visit the official website to get started for free: https://novoresume.com/resume-templates External data sources referenced in this release include:Medium. “Why 87% of Resumes Never Get Read: An Inside Look at ATS Systems.” September 2025. https://medium.com/@hiyrrd/why-87-of-resumes-never-get-read-an-inside-look-at-ats-systems-992ef95afc16

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