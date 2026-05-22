News Release: PRESCHOOL OPEN DOORS APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS FOR 2026–2027 SCHOOL YEAR

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

KEITH A. REGAN

ACTING LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

HOPE KIAʻĀINA KŪIKAWĀ

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA MĀLAMA LAWELAWE KANAKA

JOSEPH CAMPOS II

ACTING DIRECTOR

LUNA HOʻOKELE KŪIKAWĀ

PRESCHOOL OPEN DOORS APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS FOR 2026–2027 SCHOOL YEAR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2026

HONOLULU — The Office of Acting Lieutenant Governor Keith Regan is pleased to announce that the Department of Human Services (DHS) will open the Preschool Open Doors application period for the 2026–2027 school year on May 29, 2026. Applications will be accepted through May 31, 2027, or until funding capacity is reached.

Preschool Open Doors helps families access early learning opportunities by providing tuition assistance for eligible two- to four-year-old children not eligible for kindergarten entry in the 2027–2028 Department of Education school year. Eligible children must be born between August 1, 2021 and July 31, 2024. Families currently receiving Preschool Open Doors assistance for the 2025–2026 school year must submit a new application.

Income eligibility is based on family size and monthly gross income limits:

Family Size Monthly Gross Income Limit POD 2026-2027 School Year 2 $10,371 3 $13,092 4 $15,813 5 $18,533 6 $21,254 7 $23,975 8 $26,696

Families eligible for the program may choose from 389 licensed preschools and group childcare homes statewide. Maximum monthly subsidy rates are $1,500 for accredited programs and $1,200 for licensed programs.

“Expanding access to early learning opportunities is critical to supporting Hawaiʻi’s families and strengthening our future workforce,” said Acting Lieutenant Governor Keith Regan. “Programs like Preschool Open Doors help ensure more keiki across our state have access to quality early education, regardless of their family’s financial situation.”

“Preschool Open Doors experienced record interest this past year, and we expect strong demand again with the expansion to include two-year-olds,” said DHS Acting Director Joseph Campos II. “This program helps families access affordable early learning opportunities at a critical stage in their child’s development, and we encourage families to apply as early as possible.”

Families may apply online starting May 29, 2026, or request an application from the department’s Preschool Open Doors contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 808-791-2130 or toll-free at 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also assist families in locating a preschool that best meets their needs.

Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on May 31, 2027. Families can apply online at:

https://childcaresubsidyapplication.dhs.hawaii.gov/

Paper applications may also be submitted by mail, drop-off, fax, or email to:

PATCH – Preschool Open Doors

560 N. Nimitz Hwy., Suite 218

Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: 808-694-3066

Email: [email protected]

Eligibility requirements are outlined in Chapter 17-799.1, Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules, available at:

https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/admin-rules-2/admin-rules-for-programs

For more information about DHS programs and services, visit:

https://humanservices.hawaii.gov

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