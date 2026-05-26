Cinematic Hudson Valley Estate Opens for Film, TV, and Luxury Stays

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel. 119 Mt. Laurel Rd, Kerhonkson, NY 12446 A Tri-State Equestrian Retreat Montain Landscape

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel — 119 Mt. Laurel Road, Kerhonkson, NY — now available for productions, branded content, and exclusive vacation rental

Compass (NYSE:COMP)

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel feels like stepping directly into a film — every corner offers a different visual story, from sweeping landscapes to intimate luxury moments.” — Donn Gobin, EP, Racing Daylight — filmed in the Hudson Valley

KERHONKSON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ranch at Mt. Laurel, a private six-acre estate nestled in the rolling hills of New York’s Hudson Valley, is now officially available for film and television productions, commercial photography, branded content campaigns, and luxury vacation stays. The property is listed on SetScouter for location scouting and is accepting production and rental inquiries at mtlaurelroad.com.Set in the picturesque hamlet of Kerhonkson — two hours from New York City — the estate offers filmmakers, photographers, production companies, and travelers a rare combination of cinematic beauty, complete privacy, and upscale accommodations in one self-contained location.A Property Built for the FrameThe Ranch at Mt. Laurel provides a visually diverse, production-ready environment across 3,200 square feet of interior space and six private acres of open landscape. The estate’s character-rich settings range from sun-flooded great rooms with cathedral ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces to a historic barn with original horse stalls, an in-ground heated saltwater pool, and sweeping pastoral views framed by the Shawangunk Ridge and Catskill Mountains.Key production assets include:• 3,200 sq ft interior — cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, French doors, and expansive black-frame windows• 4 bedrooms / 4.5 bathrooms — 3 en-suite, accommodating cast, crew, and talent on-property• Heated saltwater pool with split-rail fencing and open sky — ideal for lifestyle, fashion, and beauty campaigns• Historic barn with original equestrian stalls — a naturally cinematic space for editorial, period, and rustic productions• Covered cedar deck — western exposure, golden-hour views of open fields and tree line• 200+ amp electrical service and 3-car attached garage — staging, lighting rigs, and equipment storage on-site• Dedicated home office — production management space without leaving the location• Full chef’s kitchen with Wolf range — catering-ready• Open airspace — unrestricted drone and aerial capture• Ample private parking — no through traffic“The Ranch at Mt. Laurel feels like stepping directly into a film. Every corner of the property offers a different visual story — from sweeping outdoor landscapes to intimate luxury moments — creating an environment that lends itself perfectly to cinematic storytelling.” — Donn Gobin, Executive Producer, Racing Daylight — filmed in the Hudson ValleyThe Hudson Valley: A Proven Production RegionThe Hudson Valley has served as the backdrop for numerous film and television productions, including Racing Daylight, starring Melissa Leo, David Strathairn, and Giancarlo Esposito — a testament to the region’s enduring cinematic appeal, natural beauty, and production-friendly infrastructure.Kerhonkson’s location offers a strategic advantage for New York-based productions: full access to NYC crew and talent pools within a two-hour drive, while providing the visual and atmospheric remove of deep countryside. Regional equipment rental and staging services are available in nearby Kingston (30 min) and New Paltz (20 min), with regional air access via Stewart International Airport (50 min).Luxury Vacation RentalBeyond productions, The Ranch at Mt. Laurel is available as an exclusive private vacation rental for families, executives, and discerning travelers seeking a genuine Hudson Valley retreat. Guests enjoy complete privacy across six acres, a heated saltwater pool, wood-burning fireplace, and a full chef’s kitchen — all within reach of Mohonk Preserve, the Catskill Mountains, local wineries, and farm-to-table dining.The property accommodates up to 10 guests across 4 bedrooms and is available for weekend, weekly, and extended stays.Production & Location InformationThe Ranch at Mt. Laurel is listed on SetScouter for production inquiries. View full property details, high-resolution images, and booking information:Media & Booking ContactsFor production inquiries, location scouting, luxury rental availability, or private property tours, contact:Patrick GobinProduction & Rental InquiriesPhone: 954-320-9267Email: patrick@gobinre.comJason NadeauUpstate Curious Team @ Compass — Real EstatePhone: 917-697-3669Email: jason@upstatecurious.comAbout The Ranch at Mt. LaurelThe Ranch at Mt. Laurel is a six-acre private estate at 119 Mt. Laurel Road, Kerhonkson, New York, in the heart of the Hudson Valley. A fully reimagined former equestrian property, the estate combines 3,200 square feet of luxury interior space, a heated saltwater pool, a historic barn, and expansive open landscape — offering a self-contained environment for film and television production, commercial content creation, and exclusive vacation stays. The property is two hours from New York City in Ulster County, NY.About Upstate Curious Team @ CompassThe Upstate Curious Team at Compass is a Hudson Valley-based real estate team specializing in distinctive residential and investment properties across Ulster, Dutchess, and Sullivan counties. Part of Compass (NYSE: COMP), the team brings deep regional expertise and national marketing reach to buyers, sellers, and investors seeking extraordinary properties in the Hudson Valley.###

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel. Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.