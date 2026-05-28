Winston POS Launches U.S. Expansion: The Agnostic Disruptor Reclaiming the Dealer Channel

Winston POS team Winston POS in action Winston POS logo

By decoupling software from processing and empowering its dealership network, Winston POS offers a freedom-providing alternative to industry "walled gardens."

By allowing dealers and merchants to pick their own processors, we eliminate the biggest barrier to entry and create a more scalable, partner-aligned growth engine.” — Koen Lavrijssen

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winston POS, an innovative and user-friendly restaurant POS , today announced its successful launch into the U.S. market and plans for nationwide expansion. Debuting at RetailNOW in Las Vegas (July 27th–29th), Winston has positioned itself as the primary disruptor to the "locked-in" payment models currently dominating the trillion-dollar POS landscape.Winston is accelerating through its early expansion, quickly reaching 100+ restaurant deployments across 16 states. This momentum is fueled by a strategic "dealership-only" model designed to capture market share from major incumbents who have abandoned the channel in favor of direct-sales and mandatory, high-margin payment monopolies.SOLVING THE MARKET SQUEEZEThe POS industry is undergoing a radical shift. As massive incumbents acquire legacy vendors and pivot to direct-to-merchant strategies, they are effectively cannibalizing their own dealership networks. This "squeeze" forces restaurants into restrictive payment contracts while stripping dealers of their autonomy and margins.Winston provides the antidote: a platform that is strictly agnostic to hardware, operating system, and payments. By protecting dealer residuals and offering transparent, long-term margin structures, Winston ensures a loyal, high-retention distribution network that respects the dealership’s bottom line."We see a massive opening in the market where incumbents have overplayed their hand on forced processing. Winston wins by offering an open ecosystem. By allowing dealers and merchants to pick their own processors, we eliminate the biggest barrier to entry and create a more scalable, partner-aligned growth engine.” ~ Koen Lavrijssen, CEO Winston POSSCALABLE GROWTH VIA PARTNER NETWORKSUnlike competitors who shifted to a direct-to-merchant strategy, Winston utilizes a highly scalable dealer-centric distribution model. This strategy drastically reduces customer acquisition costs while ensuring high retention through localized, "white-glove" support.“Winston is a true partner for our dealership,” said Matt Porter, CEO of Card Dynamics and one of the first dealers to introduce Winston in the U.S. “They’ve built a model that respects our business. Fair margins, freedom to choose our processors, and a product restaurants genuinely love. It’s not just another vendor relationship, but a true partnership.”PROVEN MARKET FIT ACROSS 100+ U.S. RESTAURANTSThis local-support philosophy is resonating strongly with restaurants facing long waits and poor service from traditional POS brands.“We were working with a big-name brand, but getting help during business hours was nearly impossible,” said Dayna, owner of Calida Kitchen & Wine. “Winston gives us what we actually need: a user-friendly, intuitive system and truly outstanding service from our local dealer. Whenever we have a question, our dealer is quick to respond.”THE ROAD AHEAD: SELECTIVE EXPANSIONWinston POS is built on decades of hands-on hospitality experience, offering a modern, intuitive interface that replaces the rigid, legacy workflows of the past. Winston currently partners with twelve elite dealers nationwide and is looking to selectively expand its network."The market is hungry for an alternative to the status quo," says Lavrijssen. "We are focusing on high-volume partners who recognize that the future of restaurant POS is open, agnostic, and locally supported."ABOUT WINSTON POSWinston is the Restaurant POS that works for you. Winston is easy to use, innovative, and best of all: agnostic. It works with all major hardware, operating systems, payment processors, and essential third parties. This way, Winston offers an empowering experience to restaurants, enabling them to focus on delivering an optimal guest experience.Learn more at www.winstonpos.com

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