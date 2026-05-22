Global Business Services Forum 2026 to Bring International Outsourcing and Digital Services Leaders to Tashkent

ТASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Park Uzbekistan will host the Global Business Services Forum ( GBSF ) 2026, an international event dedicated to the future of global business services, digital outsourcing, and IT-enabled exports. The forum will bring together executives from BPO, KPO, shared services, customer experience, and technology companies and business leaders exploring emerging delivery destinations.As organizations worldwide rethink operating models amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and increasing demand for resilient talent hubs, Uzbekistan is emerging as a new destination for global service delivery. GBSF 2026 will provide a platform to discuss how the industry is evolving, where the next generation of outsourcing destinations is taking shape, and how companies can build scalable international operations in fast-growing markets, backed by government incentives.The agenda will focus on the next phase of growth in global business services, from advanced customer operations and shared services to knowledge-intensive functions and AI-powered delivery models. The forum will showcase the country’s transition from BPO capabilities toward higher-value KPO and GBS expertise, including workforce readiness, multilingual talent, AI-enabled service delivery, and global delivery model development.Senior decision-makers from global enterprises, outsourcing and technology service providers, shared services organizations, advisory firms, and public sector institutions will examine Uzbekistan’s evolution as an emerging outsourcing destination.GBSF 2026 will take place at IT Park Uzbekistan in Tashkent. All sessions will be conducted in English.Registration is now open at: https://luma.com/qw5d41g3 About IT Park UzbekistanSince the establishment of IT Park Uzbekistan in 2019 by the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has rapidly emerged as a new destination for global business services.Uzbekistan is attracting growing interest from companies seeking scalable locations for customer support, BPO, software development, finance and accounting, and other knowledge-intensive operations. Through IT Park Uzbekistan, export-oriented companies can also benefit from a preferential regime, including 0% corporate income tax, 0% VAT on exported services, and a reduced 7.5% personal income tax rate, helping international businesses launch and scale operations efficiently.IT Park Uzbekistan operates the Zero Risk program, designed to reduce the financial risks associated with launching operations in a new market. Eligible companies can receive reimbursement of up to $15,000 for office rental costs, up to $5,000 for employee training and upskilling, and compensation covering a portion of payroll expenses for newly hired specialists.The program also provides support for talent acquisition and recruitment, helping international companies build local teams faster and at lower cost. By reducing upfront investment requirements, Zero Risk enables businesses to test, establish, and scale delivery operations in Uzbekistan with greater confidence before making larger long-term commitments.

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