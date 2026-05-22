Jibe Turns Weekend Bike Rides into Dining Rewards for North Natomas Cyclists

Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) 2026

Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) gives participants a chance to earn $20 digital gift cards when they bike to local restaurants in May.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekend bike rides can now lead to more than just fresh air and a good meal. Jibe’s Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) program is underway for May 2026, rewarding cyclists who ride to restaurants in North Natomas with $20 digital gift cards through NorCal GO The program encourages participants to choose biking for their weekend dining trips while increasing more visibility and support to restaurants within Jibe’s service area. Every Saturday and Sunday in May, cyclists can ride to any qualifying restaurant, make a minimum purchase, and submit proof of their trip to earn rewards.To participate, cyclists must:• Ride their bike to any restaurant within the Jibe service area on a Saturday or Sunday.• Spend at least $10 before tax, tip, gift cards, and discounts.• Take a photo that includes the participant or their food, their bike, and the restaurant.• Record the trip in their NorCal GO account.• Redeem the Saddle Up Saturdays reward in NorCal GO and complete the submission form.Participants can earn up to two $20 digital gift cards per cyclist, per weekend. Digital gift card redemptions will be available on June 5, 2026. Participants with approved submissions from multiple weekends in May will receive one combined payout for their qualifying rewards.All restaurants within Jibe’s service area qualify for the program. Submissions must include a receipt showing the minimum $10 purchase, along with photo proof that clearly shows the participant, or their food, their bike, and the restaurant sign or another recognizable area.Fraudulent, duplicate, or incomplete submissions, including entries with missing receipts, will be rejected. No Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) entries will be accepted after 5:00 PM on June 2, 2026.Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) gives cyclists a simple way to enjoy local dining, reduce car trips, stay active, and earn rewards for choosing a more sustainable way to get around North Natomas.Participants can join NorCal GO, ride to a local restaurant, and start earning rewards throughout May.About North Natomas Jibe North Natomas Jibe is a nonprofit organization that promotes sustainable transportation in North Natomas through programs, partnerships, and community outreach. Jibe works with residents, schools, businesses, and public agencies to encourage walking, biking, transit, and shared mobility, while supporting efforts to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and strengthen community connections.

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