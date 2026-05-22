Pocfarmer Announces Strategic Partnership with 26 Major Corn Farms in Potawatomi County, Iowa

Under a clear blue sky, a Pocfarmer barn stands in the cornfield. Wind turbines and Pocfarmer-branded silos at an Iowa corn farm, representing sustainable and modern agriculture.

Pocfarmer teams up with 26 Iowa corn farms to enhance productivity and strengthen the global food supply chain

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global leader in integrated agricultural finance and industry solutions, Pocfarmer , today announced that it has established a strategic partnership with 26 high-yield corn farms in Potawatomi County, Iowa. This collaboration marks a significant step in Pocfarmer’s expansion in the U.S. market and further solidifies its strategic position within the global agricultural supply chain.Focusing on the Heart of Global Corn ProductionIowa lies at the center of the world-renowned "Corn Belt," producing some of the highest yields globally. Potawatomi County, one of the state’s premier agricultural counties, is home to over 1,600 farms, producing more than 47 million bushels of corn annually (approximately 2.97 million tons), representing roughly 2% of the total U.S. corn production. Both the acreage and yield of corn in the county rank among the highest in the United States, making it one of the most important corn-producing regions globally.Through this partnership, Pocfarmer will effectively integrate agricultural resources and optimize supply chain management, achieving full industry chain coverage from field production to market delivery.Partnership Highlights and Strategic SignificanceUnder the agreement, Pocfarmer will collaborate with the farms in the following key areas:Agricultural Production Support: Implement advanced farm management technologies and intelligent data analytics platforms to enhance yield and crop quality. Overall corn yields for the partnered farms are expected to increase by 8%–12%.Financial and Insurance Solutions: Provide tailored financial services and risk management solutions, including production loans, crop insurance, and cash flow optimization, helping farms operate more sustainably and reduce financial risks.Supply Chain Optimization: Streamline corn transportation, storage, and market distribution processes, increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs.A Pocfarmer executive stated:“This partnership with leading farms in Iowa represents a major milestone in our global industrial strategy. By combining advanced technologies with financial support, we not only help farms increase productivity and efficiency but also contribute to the stability and security of the global food supply.”Global Agricultural StrategyThis strategic collaboration is a key step in Pocfarmer’s global expansion. Since its founding, the company has invested in and partnered with major agricultural regions across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. By integrating premium agricultural resources, data analytics, and financial services, Pocfarmer is committed to modernizing the agricultural industry, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring global food security.About PocfarmerPocfarmer is a global leader in integrated agricultural finance and industry solutions. Its business covers agricultural production, financial services, data analytics, and supply chain management. The company is dedicated to leveraging technological innovation and industrial integration to enhance farm productivity, optimize the global agricultural supply chain, and support sustainable agriculture.

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