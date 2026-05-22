Food Safety Testing Market See Incredible Growth 2024-2033 with Key Players like AsureQuality Ltd, ALS Limited, DNV AS

Consumers are demanding safer and higher-quality food products, leading to greater adoption of testing methods by food manufacturers and suppliers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the food safety testing market was valued at $22.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $44.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033.The prime determinants of growth for the food safety testing market include stringent regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and the globalization of the food supply chain. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and USDA enforce strict food safety standards, necessitating regular and thorough testing to prevent contamination and ensure public health. Technological innovations, such as PCR and next-generation sequencing, offer faster and more accurate detection methods, driving market expansion. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about foodborne illnesses and the demand for transparency in food production also fuel market growth. Consumers are increasingly aware about food safety, prompting food producers to adopt advanced testing practices to meet these expectations. In addition, the globalization of the food supply chain has increased the complexity of ensuring food safety, further strengthening the need for comprehensive testing solutions.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A04671 Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the U.S. food safety testing market during the forecast period. Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) , owing to high competition among food producers, drive the food safety testing market trend.However, infrastructure for food control development and a country's economic health are frequently related. A developing or poor nation lacks the necessary infrastructure for food safety control. According to food safety testing market analysis serious issue in many countries as food operations, such as handling, preparing, storing, and transporting food, do not adhere to safety regulations for food safety testing market size. Consumers who are low on the socioeconomic scale are most affected by these issues. Micro, small, and medium-sized food manufacturers rule the market in emerging nations. These producers frequently lack the skills and resources necessary to uphold food safety regulations. In addition, due to inadequate water supplies and water disposal, street food is one of the major sources of unclean food and water in underdeveloped nations. However, nations such as India have a significant demand for street food. Furthermore, lack of communication between players in the food safety testing market and their clients often leads to ineffective results, which hampers the food safety testing market growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9d39874bc42aec11b95eb52af3847ac7 The food sample must undergo a number of tests, including those for food allergens, food chemicals, food contact tests, food contaminants, nutritional analysis & testing, GMOs, melamine contamination, microbiological tests, spiral plating for bacterial count, and others, to ensure that the food product is safe. Since each test is different and complex in nature, well-equipped laboratories with effective human, technological, and material resources are needed to execute such tests on every food sample for food safety testing market forecast. These circumstances might not be suitable in undeveloped and developing countries. In addition, exporting these resources is an expensive endeavor as mastering these approaches calls for reliable institutions & infrastructure with food safety testing market opportunities.The Food safety testing market is segmented on the basis of type, food-tested, technology, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO) , chemical and toxin and others. On the basis of food-tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based and others. Region-wise, the market is analysed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico) , Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe) , Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific) , and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A04671 North America holds the major market share owing to the high prevalence of sleep disorders, such as insomnia and sleep apnea, and increased awareness about the importance of sleep health. The region benefits from significant healthcare expenditure, a strong presence of key market players, and a growing consumer inclination towards health and wellness products. In addition, the aging population and rising stress levels further drive the demand for food safety testing. The Food Safety Testing industry is expected to continue growing, with ongoing innovations and the expansion of e-commerce platforms enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumersKey PlayersEurofins ScientificAsureQuality LtdBureau Veritas SADNV ASTUV SUD AGBio-Rad LaboratoriesThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.ALS LimitedSGS SAIntertek Group plcTrending Reports in Industry:Portable Food Safety Detectors Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-food-safety-detectors-market-A07067 Food Safety Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-products-market-A236799 Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-testing-systems-and-services-market-A139299

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