Brooke Adams, Recognized by Influential Women, Brings Clinical Expertise to Ocelli Aesthetics

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Office Manager and Laser Specialist Combines More Than 14 Years of Healthcare Experience with Advanced Aesthetic Treatment ExpertiseBrooke Adams is an accomplished healthcare and aesthetics professional serving as Office Manager at Ocelli Aesthetics in Terre Haute, Indiana, where she combines extensive clinical experience with operational leadership to deliver high-quality patient care and exceptional aesthetic and laser services. With more than 14 years of experience in healthcare and over six years specializing in aesthetics, Brooke has built a career centered on compassion, patient advocacy, and continuous professional growth.Brooke began her healthcare journey as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), gaining firsthand experience caring for patients and supporting healthcare teams in demanding clinical environments. She later expanded her expertise through roles in phlebotomy and medical assisting, eventually advancing into a leadership role as Lead Medical Assistant. These experiences provided her with a strong clinical foundation that continues to influence her leadership style today.At Ocelli Aesthetics, Brooke oversees daily operations while also continuing to provide hands-on aesthetic laser treatments. Her expertise includes laser treatments and assisting with weight-loss and hormone management programs. By blending clinical knowledge with operational oversight, she helps ensure both patients and staff experience a supportive, efficient, and patient-centered environment.Brooke’s dual background in healthcare and aesthetics allows her to approach patient care with a unique balance of technical precision and empathy. She is passionate about creating safe, welcoming experiences for patients while fostering teamwork and professional collaboration within the practice.She earned her Associate of Science Degree from Del Mar College and holds certifications in phlebotomy, medical assisting, CNA, and laser procedures. Brooke is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, reflecting her ongoing commitment to academic and professional excellence.Driven by a passion for helping others, Brooke remains deeply involved in both patient care and team development. Her professional philosophy centers on patient safety, comfort, advocacy, and building strong workplace cultures that allow healthcare professionals to thrive together while delivering outstanding outcomes.Brooke encourages young women entering the healthcare and aesthetics industries to consistently advocate for themselves and take ownership of their personal and professional growth. “Investing in your skills, knowledge, and self-development will empower you to navigate challenges and seize opportunities with confidence,” says Brooke.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Brooke values love, leadership, and meaningful connections in both her personal and professional life. She enjoys spending quality time with her husband of 16 years, being outdoors, cooking, shopping, and caring for her dachshunds — activities that help her maintain balance and stay grounded amid the demands of a fast-paced healthcare environment.Through her dedication to patient care, aesthetics, and compassionate leadership, Brooke Adams continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the patients and teams she serves every day.Learn More about Brooke Adams:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Brooke-Adams Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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