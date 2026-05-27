Cotality champions UK property sustainability by joining the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals

As the UK's first property technology provider to join ISEP, the collaboration strengthens Cotality’s data-driven decarbonisation across the property lifecycle

By collaborating with ISEP and its members, we’re giving our clients the confidence to make decisions that deliver a measurable impact across the UK.” — Michael Porter, SVP, International Insurance Solutions, Cotality

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cotality™ UK (formerly CoreLogic), the data-driven technology leader connecting the property ecosystem, announces that it has become a member of the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals (ISEP) Corporate Partnership programme.As the first property technology provider to join the Institute’s Corporate Partnership programme, Cotality aligns with an international community dedicated to advancing transparent sustainability standards and practical benchmarking.Cotality’s association with the Institute reflects its mission to provide the technology solutions that help the property sector make informed, data-driven decisions at every stage of the property lifecycle – and its focus on fuelling a thriving global property ecosystem and a more resilient society.By integrating ISEP’s global benchmarking expertise, education, and professional accreditation, Cotality will further embed environmental excellence across its entire UK business.This approach enables Cotality to work to extend best practice throughout the UK’s property ecosystem, supporting insurers, restoration and reinstatement contractors, social housing associations, private landlords, and the supply chain with clearer benchmarking, greater consistency, and more meaningful progress. This is particularly relevant with the UK government’s Warm Homes Plan, and how current and future grant funding can be optimised.Cotality and ISEP will collaborate on strategic initiatives and professional development programmes to support property ecosystem professionals as sustainability continues to shape decision-making and strategy in a complex regulatory and technical landscape.This association bolsters Cotality’s existing slate of sustainable technology solutions, which are already transforming how the UK property sector manages climate risk:- Carbon Aware™: a new technology solution that enables property insurance organisations to unlock and manage the carbon impact of new and historic claims- Net Zero Hub: empowering the financial services sector with climate risk analysis and portfolio insights to help them plan their exposure and design lending products for the growing retrofit market- Retrofit: providing local authorities, landlords and householders with the software and services required to plan and deliver energy savings with confidenceThis aligns with Cotality’s efforts to become a more sustainable organisation. Cotality’s UK business currently records 0% Scope 1 emissions, and the business has achieved an EPC A rating for building energy performance at its Solihull HQ. Cotality UK also uses 100% renewable electricity at its Fareham and London locations.Cotality’s association with ISEP also dovetails with Cotality’s work with clients, including the creation of over 850 Net Zero strategies for landlords and local authorities and supporting clients to save 150,000 tonnes of CO2e annually through projects using Cotality solutions.Michael Porter, Senior Vice President, International Insurance Solutions at Cotality, said, “Working with ISEP strengthens our ability to support sustainability benchmarking that is credible, practical, and grounded in real data. By collaborating with ISEP and its members, we’re giving our clients the confidence to make decisions that deliver a measurable impact across the UK.”Russell Smith, Director - Energy at Cotality, added, “We’re proud to collaborate with ISEP to broaden our sustainability commitments. This is a definitive step in our journey to help the UK’s property sector navigate the transition to Net Zero. We’ve improved our own business practices to be more sustainable, and we’re now providing the data-led roadmap to help our clients build a more resilient society and a sustainable economy.”Martin Baxter, Deputy Chief Executive at the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals, said, “The property sector is under growing pressure to show real progress on sustainability, and that depends on clear standards, reliable data and practical action."Cotality joining ISEP shows a strong commitment to building sustainability knowledge across the business and making sure its work is guided by trusted expertise and benchmarking. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue developing data-led solutions that can help the property sector make better environmental decisions.”About Cotality UKCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across the property ecosystem to enable industry professionals to surpass their ambitions and impact society. With billions of real-time data signals across the lifecycle of a property, Cotality helps agents, insurers, contractors, risk management professionals, lenders, carriers, and innovators uncover risk and opportunity with greater clarity. Learn more at www.cotality.com. About ISEPThe Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals (ISEP) – formerly known as IEMA – is the global membership body that sets the standard for anyone wanting sustainable change that delivers for the environment, society and the economy.We harness the collective expertise and experience of our 20,000+ global membership to influence government policy and legislation, deliver best practice to business, and inspire change in society.ISEP members are agents of change, with access to world-class training, practical guidance, cutting-edge evidence and insights, and globally recognised professional standards.To find out more, visit: www.isepglobal.org

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