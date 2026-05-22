For Mental Health Awareness Month, Alison Canavan Brings The Energy Bank Method™ to Organizations

International wellbeing speaker and creator of The Energy Bank Method™ launches expanded corporate programming for Mental Health Awareness Month.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Mental Health Awareness Month returns this May, many organizations will run a campaign, light a building, share a social post, then return to business as usual on June 1. International wellbeing speaker Alison Canavan, named one of the Top 8 Transformational Coaches in the U.S. by USA Today and a Top 100 Irish in America 2024 honoree, is calling on corporate leaders to use this Mental Health Awareness Month to move beyond awareness alone and into daily practice.To support that shift, Canavan is bringing The Energy Bank Method™, her proprietary framework for sustainable mental wellbeing, to a new wave of organizations through expanded keynote, workshop, and leadership-session programming for May and the months that follow.“Awareness is the start, not the finish line,” said Canavan. “Mental Health Awareness Month is genuinely powerful when it sparks something organizations carry into June, July, and beyond. The shift I am asking leaders to make this May is to treat employee energy as a measurable, finite resource. People do not burn out because they work hard. They burn out because they are spending energy in places they do not even realize, and not investing it back. The Energy Bank Method™ gives teams a simple, repeatable language for that.”The Energy Bank Method™: A Framework for Sustainable Mental WellbeingBuilt on Canavan’s 25 years of meditation practice, UCLA mindfulness training at the Semel Institute of Neuroscience and Human Behavior, and her work with thousands of clients across corporate, healthcare, and community settings, The Energy Bank Method™ teaches individuals and teams how to spend, save, and invest their personal energy across four dimensions:• Mental and emotional health• Physical wellbeing and nervous system regulation• Behavioral patterns and daily habits• Self-awareness and mindsetThe method draws on tools from HeartMath coherence techniques, mindfulness, and Canavan’s “Stop, Catch, Change” pattern-interrupt practice, equipping audiences to recognize energy drains, strengthen boundaries, and build daily rhythms that sustain performance under pressure.Built From Lived ExperienceCanavan’s authority on burnout and mental health is grounded in personal experience. A former international fashion model who spent more than two decades on global runways, she navigated her own journey through depression, anxiety, and addiction before retraining in mindfulness and integrative health. That dual track of lived experience and clinical training is what audiences and program leads frequently cite as the reason her message lands.“Having struggled with my mental health since childhood, I understand deeply what it takes to move through depression, anxiety, addiction, and suicidal thoughts,” Canavan added. “My purpose comes from helping people recognize that their real wealth in life is their energy, and learning how to spend, save, and invest that energy wisely is the foundation of true mental wellbeing.”Trusted by Global OrganizationsCanavan has delivered keynotes and corporate programming for organizations including Google, YouTube, Deloitte, PayPal, Coinbase, Bank of Ireland, Allianz, Bristol Myers Squibb, Deutsche Telekom, MedStar Health, City National Bank, and Vitality, alongside ongoing work with mental health charities including Barnardos. Her Mental Health Awareness Month programming for 2026 is open to corporate, healthcare, education, and conference bookings through alisoncanavan.com About Alison CanavanAlison Canavan is an international wellbeing speaker, intuitive and transformational coach, and the creator of The Energy Bank Method™. Named one of the Top 8 Transformational Coaches in the U.S. by USA Today and a Top 100 Irish in America 2024 honoree, she is a UCLA-trained Mindfulness Facilitator (Semel Institute of Neuroscience and Human Behavior), Master NLP Practitioner, HeartMath Facilitator, and award-winning author of Minding Mum. Her work centers on a 360-degree model of wellbeing with mental health, energy management, and nervous system regulation at its core. She has delivered hundreds of talks to schools, corporates, and global conferences, and serves as ambassador to multiple mental health charities.Media ContactAlison CanavanEmail: hello@alisoncanavan.comPhone: 747-235-7604Website: alisoncanavan.comInstagram: @alisoncanavanwellness

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