Natasha Gilliard, M.Ed., Recognized by Influential Women, Empowers Education Through Trauma-Informed Leadership

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean of Academics & Culture, Educational Consultant, and Founder of R.OY.A.L. Experiences Champions Authentic Leadership, Alternative Education, and Transformational Student SupportNatasha Gilliard, M.Ed., is an accomplished educational coach, consultant, and master educator whose work centers on supporting at-risk students, empowering educators, and transforming educational systems through compassion, strategy, and authentic leadership. Based in Ladson, South Carolina, Natasha currently serves as Dean of Academics & Culture (Instructional Coach) at Liberty Hill Academy, where she plays a vital role in supporting both the academic achievement and social-emotional development of students in an alternative K–12 educational environment.With a professional career that began in the classroom as a mathematics teacher in both the Charleston County School District and the Dorchester School District 2, Natasha quickly established herself as a passionate and highly effective educator. Her dedication to student success and innovative classroom leadership earned her recognition as both Rookie Teacher of the Year and Teacher of the Year. Throughout her career, she has remained deeply committed to advocating for students who often feel overlooked within traditional educational systems while simultaneously helping educators build the confidence, leadership skills, and classroom practices necessary to thrive.In addition to her leadership role at Liberty Hill Academy, Natasha is the Founder of R.OY.A.L. Experiences Educational Coaching & Consulting LLC, a consulting and mentoring organization grounded in the belief that education should be Rigorous, Objective, Yielding, Effective, and Lasting. Through this work, she facilitates a New Teacher Academy, mentors educators navigating professional transitions, and designs classroom management systems rooted in trauma-informed principles and student-centered leadership. Her approach combines empathy, structure, and practical strategy to help teachers create learning environments where students feel supported, valued, and empowered to succeed.Currently pursuing her Doctor of Education in Community Care & Counseling with an emphasis in Traumatology at Liberty University, Natasha integrates research-based trauma awareness directly into her daily work with both students and educators. Her focus on trauma-informed education reflects her belief that understanding students’ lived experiences is essential to creating effective educational systems and improving long-term student outcomes. Through her leadership, she also helps strengthen educators’ capacity to respond to challenges with empathy, intentionality, and evidence-based strategies.Beyond the school environment, Natasha continues to amplify educator and student voices through media and community engagement. She is the host of the weekly radio show It’s Just a Test on WDRBmedia, where she leads honest and thought-provoking conversations about alternative education, educational leadership, student advocacy, and system transformation. Through the platform, Natasha challenges the idea that being different equates to deficiency and advocates for educational models that recognize and nurture the unique strengths of every learner.Natasha attributes much of her success to her daughter and to her spirituality, both of which continue to ground and motivate her throughout life’s challenges and transitions. She believes those foundations provide the strength, clarity, and resilience necessary to continue moving forward even during difficult seasons. Her spirituality remains central to her perspective and leadership philosophy, while her daughter serves as one of her greatest personal and professional inspirations.The best career advice Natasha has ever received is simple but deeply meaningful: “Trust the process.” That guidance has remained with her throughout her educational and leadership journey, reminding her to remain patient, intentional, and committed even when the path ahead feels uncertain or demanding.For young women entering the field of education, Natasha sees less of a need to offer traditional advice and more of an invitation to become transformational change agents within educational systems. She believes there is tremendous power in showing up authentically, using one’s voice boldly, and recognizing that lived experiences and perspectives are valuable assets within leadership. Natasha especially encourages young Black women entering education to understand that their presence, insights, and leadership are not only important but necessary to creating meaningful transformation for students, schools, and communities.Natasha views every role and opportunity within education as a chance to positively impact students and families. In her view, every opening within educational systems represents both an opportunity and a responsibility. She believes education requires leaders who are deeply committed to the work of supporting students and families, rather than simply managing systems or processes. Her philosophy centers on showing up fully, intentionally, and authentically in service of long-term transformation.She also believes education today presents enormous opportunities for leaders willing to embrace empathy, innovation, and community-centered leadership. By helping educators strengthen relationships, understand trauma, and build supportive learning environments, Natasha believes schools can create lasting change that extends far beyond academic outcomes.The values most important to Natasha in both her professional and personal life are spirituality, family, trust, honesty, and authenticity. She believes spirituality keeps her grounded and focused, while family continues to provide strength, perspective, and motivation. Natasha also believes deeply in leading authentically and using her voice, experiences, and platform to uplift others and advocate for positive change.Rooted in faith and shaped by her upbringing in rural South Carolina, Natasha views every professional milestone as an opportunity to create pathways for others, particularly women and educators from underrepresented communities. Through her work in education, leadership development, trauma-informed practice, and advocacy, Natasha Gilliard continues to champion access, excellence, and transformation while helping students, educators, and communities realize their full potential.Learn More about Natasha Gilliard:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Natasha-Gilliard Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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