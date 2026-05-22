MSI² Highlights the Strategic Expertise of Rik Thrailkill in National Security and Public-Private Partnerships

With more than 25 years of experience, Thrailkill brings mission-driven leadership in national security, innovation, and cross-sector partnerships

His leadership experience and commitment to service strengthen our ability to deliver practical, high-value insights for both public and private stakeholders” — Dr. Rafael Marrero

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) highlights the expertise and strategic leadership of Rik Thrailkill, Senior Guest Analyst for Strategic Partnerships & National Security, whose career spans more than 25 years at the intersection of business development, innovation, and mission-driven collaboration across the defense, homeland security, and healthcare sectors.Thrailkill, a U.S. Army veteran and seasoned executive, serves as Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships at Orange Diamond Consulting Group, where he focuses on creating high-impact partnerships and advancing intelligence-informed solutions designed to address complex national security and operational challenges. His professional trajectory reflects a deep understanding of how public and private stakeholders can collaborate to strengthen resilience, improve preparedness, and foster innovation in increasingly complex threat environments.At MSI², Thrailkill contributes expertise in strategic growth, public-private partnerships, emerging technologies, and national security innovation, bringing a disciplined, mission-oriented approach shaped by military service and executive leadership. His work aligns with the institute’s commitment to translating strategic intelligence into actionable frameworks for governments, institutions, and private-sector leaders navigating today’s rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.“Rik brings a rare combination of operational discipline, strategic foresight, and partnership-building expertise that is increasingly essential in today’s national security environment,” said Dr. Rafael Marrero, Founder and CEO of MSI².“His ability to bridge the public and private sectors while advancing mission-oriented solutions makes him an invaluable voice within our institute and a trusted contributor to the broader strategic conversation.”Throughout his career, Thrailkill has specialized in identifying opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, integrating innovative technologies, and advancing initiatives that enhance operational effectiveness. His expertise is particularly relevant as governments and institutions seek more agile approaches to emerging security threats, infrastructure resilience, and intelligence-driven decision-making.According to Dr. Marrero, the value of professionals such as Thrailkill lies not only in technical expertise, but also in their ability to execute and operationalize strategy.“At MSI², we believe meaningful strategic thinking must be paired with real-world implementation,” he added.“Rik exemplifies that philosophy. His leadership experience and commitment to service strengthen our ability to deliver practical, high-value insights for both public and private stakeholders facing increasingly complex security challenges.”As a Senior Guest Analyst, Thrailkill contributes to MSI²’s broader mission of advancing national security, economic sovereignty, and strategic resilience through intelligence, research, and policy engagement.His work reflects the institute’s emphasis on actionable expertise, cross-sector collaboration, and solutions-oriented analysis in areas shaping the future security landscape of the Western Hemisphere and beyond.About the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²)The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero, is a nonpartisan think tank dedicated to advancing stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America while addressing strategic geopolitical challenges, including the growing influence of the People’s Republic of China. Through policy research, strategic intelligence, training, and consulting services, MSI² delivers innovative, actionable solutions informed by decades of public- and private-sector expertise. The institute supports government, corporate, and institutional stakeholders as they navigate high-stakes geopolitical, economic, and technological decisions.

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