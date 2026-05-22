Hellenic American Academy Partners with Heroes Made to Strengthen Student Well-Being and Character Education

Heroes Made - A Character Education Solution for Elementary Schools

Hellenic American Academy launches Heroes Made to support student well-being, character education, and whole-child learning for Grades 1–6.

When knowledge is everywhere, character is everything.” — Maria Lavithi Howard, CEO of Heroes Made

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hellenic American Academy , one of the largest and most respected Greek-American educational institutions in the United States, has launched Heroes Made , an award-winning character education and student well-being platform, as part of its commitment to educating the whole child.Designed for Grades 1–6, Heroes Made is a next-generation educational platform that integrates character education, emotional well-being, and academic reflection into a seamless, zero-prep experience for educators. The pioneering platform provides standards-aligned, evidence-based lessons that can be personalized to each student, helping children feel seen, supported, and connected within their learning environment.Heroes Made equips educators with an intuitive program including comprehension-based discussion prompts, metacognitive reflection questions, worksheets, and classroom activities, all requiring zero training and minimal preparation time. In addition, built-in features allow educators to observe classroom climate and gain early insights into overall student well-being, supporting proactive and responsive teaching practices.Hellenic American Academy’s dual-language, problem-based learning approach aligns naturally with Heroes Made’s emphasis on character, resilience, and lifelong skills. Together, the partnership strengthens the Academy’s mission to nurture socially aware, emotionally resilient students who are prepared for an increasingly complex world."Our mission has always been to cultivate students who lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose. Heroes Made aligns seamlessly with our educational philosophy and our Hellenic Orthodox values and principles, offering meaningful tools that help students reflect, connect, and thrive.” - Effie Gountanis, Executive DirectorMaria Lavithi Howard, Founder and CEO of Heroes Made, said: “Hellenic American Academy is setting a powerful example of what modern, values-driven education can look like. Their commitment to student well-being, character development, and meaningful learning reflects true leadership. We are honored to support their educators and students with a platform designed to help children build confidence, empathy, and a strong sense of belonging.”This collaboration reflects a growing recognition across leading schools that academic success and character development are inseparable. As education evolves, programs like Heroes Made help ensure that students learn how to become thoughtful, capable, and connected individuals.When knowledge is everywhere, character is everything.About Heroes MadeHeroes Made is a pioneering classroom platform that helps elementary schools strengthen character education, communication skills, and student engagement through classroom-ready lessons, discussions, reflection, and writing experiences. The platform helps students develop responsibility, resilience, and thoughtful decision-making, with zero preparation required from teachers.Heroes Made integrates seamlessly into existing instructional time, including ELA or literacy blocks, morning meetings, advisory or homeroom periods, intervention time, and enrichment blocks. Schools receive a complete turnkey system built around responsible technology use; devices are used purposefully for story reading and engagement, while the real learning happens in the classroom, led by the teacher through four structured pathways included with every lesson.The platform features hundreds of lessons each with four teaching pathways, a one-click Student Check-In for real-time well-being insight, Student Insights observation reports, and a pioneering Student Authoring feature, where teachers submit student-written stories that Heroes Made professionally illustrates and publishes, with full credit to the student, teacher, and school.Heroes Made is one of the most practical ways a school can strengthen reading, writing, and the values that shape who a child becomes.About Hellenic American AcademyHellenic American Academy is one of the largest Greek-American educational institutions in the United States, serving students through a distinctive dual-language private day school program from Preschool through 8th Grade. Located in Deerfield, Illinois, the Academy is committed to academic excellence, cultural heritage, strong community values, and the development of students who are prepared for lifelong success.The Academy’s educational approach combines rigorous academics, problem-based learning, social and emotional growth, and a deep connection to Hellenic ideals and Orthodox values. In addition to its day school, Hellenic American Academy offers Greek Language programs, enrichment opportunities, and cultural programs that help students build identity, confidence, character, and a sense of responsibility.Through its commitment to educating the whole child, Hellenic American Academy continues to nurture future generations of thoughtful, resilient, and globally minded students.

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