Influential Women Highlights Mary Anne Fraley-Mchaar: HR Generalist II and HR Business Partner at ZF Group

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaping the Future of Human Resources and Automotive Manufacturing Through Relationship-Driven Leadership, Workforce Development, and Industry 4.0 InnovationMary Anne Fraley-Mchaar is an HR Generalist II and HR Business Partner in the automotive manufacturing industry, currently supporting a large and highly complex workforce at ZF Group. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, she works within a major automotive transmission manufacturing facility where her days begin at 5:00 a.m. and often continue into the late afternoon to ensure consistent leadership support and employee engagement across multiple shifts and production operations.Mary Anne currently supports three major product lines and maintenance operations, two of which are actively in the launch phase. These environments require significant workforce expansion, organizational change management, leadership development, and operational alignment within the fast-moving landscape of Industry 4.0 manufacturing. Her role extends well beyond traditional Human Resources administration, placing her at the center of leadership coaching, employee relations, workforce engagement, and organizational transformation initiatives.Rather than remaining behind a desk, Mary Anne maintains a strong and visible presence on the production floor, working directly alongside supervisors, managers, maintenance teams, and frontline employees. She believes effective Human Resources leadership is rooted in visibility, communication, and relationships. By remaining actively engaged with employees throughout daily operations, she helps strengthen trust, improve accountability, reinforce leadership consistency, and create healthier workplace cultures across the facility.Her work includes mentoring and guiding leaders at every organizational level while helping teams navigate difficult employee relations matters, policy communication, workforce development, and operational change. Drawing upon her background in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, Mary Anne applies evidence-based leadership principles in real time to help improve morale, reduce turnover, strengthen communication, and enhance employee engagement across critical production areas.Mary Anne partners closely with management teams to address workforce challenges associated with high-demand manufacturing environments, particularly during launch operations where organizational pressure, staffing demands, and rapid process changes can create additional complexity. Her relationship-driven leadership style focuses on helping employees understand not only organizational expectations but also the reasoning behind decisions and policies. She believes trust is built when leaders communicate transparently, remain consistent, and demonstrate genuine investment in employee growth and success.Academically, Mary Anne combines practical manufacturing experience with a strong educational foundation. She earned both her Master’s Degree in Strategic Human Resource Management and her Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioral Science from Bellevue University. She has also completed all doctoral coursework toward a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology at Capella University and is currently advancing through the dissertation and research phase pending Institutional Review Board approval. Upon completion of her doctorate, she will graduate with a 4.0 GPA.Her doctoral research focuses on digital transformation in automotive manufacturing, specifically examining how leadership behaviors and organizational decisions shape hourly employees’ experiences during technology adoption and organizational change initiatives. Through this work, Mary Anne seeks to better understand how organizations can successfully balance technological advancement with employee trust, communication, and workforce engagement.She believes sustainable organizational performance is built not solely through technology, but through strong leadership and meaningful relationships. While automation, artificial intelligence, and interconnected systems continue reshaping manufacturing, Mary Anne believes leadership ultimately determines whether employees feel empowered to grow alongside these changes or left behind by them.Mary Anne attributes much of her success to dependability and to being someone others know they can count on, regardless of the situation. She strives to provide honest guidance, support, and clarity, whether helping someone navigate disciplinary matters, workplace conflict, career decisions, or organizational challenges. She believes people trust her because they know they will receive honesty and direction, even during difficult conversations.Her personal and professional growth has also been shaped by overcoming significant challenges earlier in life. Those experiences taught her resilience, determination, empathy, and the importance of believing in herself even during moments when others doubted her potential. She credits those experiences with motivating her pursuit of higher education, leadership development, and continuous personal growth while also strengthening her compassion for the struggles others may face.Mary Anne also credits her father for instilling the work ethic and values that continue to guide her career. From him, she learned the importance of showing up, honoring commitments, and standing by one’s word. That sense of integrity and accountability remains central to her leadership philosophy today.She further acknowledges the mentors and colleagues who have played critical roles in her development. She specifically recognizes her psychology professor, Deborah Vogele Welch, for guiding and encouraging her throughout her doctoral dissertation journey, as well as her HR director, Michael Morris, whose support, encouragement, and leadership have reinforced the value of her ideas and contributions. Mary Anne also values the peers and colleagues who continually challenge her to grow while fostering collaborative, trust-centered workplace environments.The best career advice Mary Anne has received centers on authenticity, accountability, and dependability. She believes strong leadership is built through honesty, relationships, and the willingness to remain coachable. One of the most important lessons she carries forward is that growth often comes from difficult feedback and uncomfortable truths. She believes leaders become stronger when they remain open to learning, self-reflection, and personal accountability.For young women entering Human Resources or manufacturing environments, Mary Anne emphasizes the importance of relationship-building and adaptability. She believes policies alone are not enough to create organizational success; employees must trust leadership and understand the intention behind decisions. Building authentic relationships creates stronger communication, greater collaboration, and more effective leadership overall.She also encourages young professionals not to fear technological advancement, including artificial intelligence and automation. As someone deeply passionate about Industry 4.0, Mary Anne believes these technologies are not replacing leadership or human connection, but instead serve as tools that can enhance organizational efficiency, problem-solving, and workforce development when implemented thoughtfully.Mary Anne views one of the greatest challenges facing organizations today as balancing rapid technological change with workforce trust, communication, and employee development. She believes Human Resources professionals have an unprecedented opportunity to evolve into strategic organizational leaders who help guide companies through digital transformation while ensuring employees remain supported, engaged, and prepared for the future.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Mary Anne values lifelong learning, creativity, cultural understanding, and helping others reach their full potential. She is an accomplished artist who enjoys oil painting, graphic design, and operating a small graphic design business, using creativity as both a form of expression and personal reflection.Her experiences traveling and living in places including Uganda, Kenya, Morocco, California, Texas, and South Carolina have also broadened her perspective and strengthened her appreciation for diverse cultures, ideas, and experiences. Through her work, education, creativity, and leadership, Mary Anne Fraley-Mchaar continues to build a career centered on trust, resilience, innovation, and helping others grow into the best versions of themselves.Learn More about Mary Anne Fraley-Mchaar:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maryanne-fraley-mchaar Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.