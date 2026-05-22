Mobile Payments Market Is Expected To Reach USD 19.5 trillion Globally by 2032 at a CAGR of 36.2%:Allied Market Research

The global mobile payments market is driven by rising smartphone usage, expanding digital wallets, and growing adoption of contactless payment technologies.

The global mobile payments market is driven by rising smartphone usage, expanding digital wallets, and growing adoption of contactless payment technologies.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 ,” the global mobile payments market was valued at $1.97 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach $19.5 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 36.2% from 2023 to 2032.Mobile payments are defined as financial transactions made via smartphones, tablets and wearable devices that use technologies like near-field communication (NFC), QR codes, digital wallets, and mobile banking applications. Rapid shift towards cashless economies, surging digitization of economy supportive services, and increasing adoption for convenient and secure payment methods by consumers are the major factors fueling growth of the market.Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1778 The increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption across developed as well as emerging economies have bolstered the acceptance of mobile payment solutions in retail, e-commerce, transportation, healthcare and hospitality sectors. Government initiatives are expected to promote digital payment and financial inclusion which might create a profitable space of opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.However, threats associated with cyber-attacks and data privacy along with absence of digital infrastructure in developing economies can propel the market growth less further.Analyst Perspective"The rapid demand for secure, fast and contactless transaction has accelerated the adoption of mobile payments across retail, e-commerce and banking sectors worldwide."Market Drivers, Opportunities, and TrendsDigital wallets and real-time payment platforms are becoming an integral part of the global financial system. With increasing convenience, flexibility with integrated services and enhanced security features such as biometric authentication and tokenization, consumers are inclining more towards mobile-based transaction compared to conventional methods or desktop-based transactions.To enhance the transaction speed, experience, etc., financial institutions and fintech companies are heavily investing in advanced payment technologies. Moreover, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and cloud-based products for payment infrastructure is also changing the competitive dynamics of mobile payments market.Furthermore, the swift increase of e-commerce websites and subscription-based digital services is predicted to boost demand for mobile payment systems globally.Segment AnalysisBy Transaction Type:On the basis of transaction type, in 2022 due to rising inclination towards e-commerce platforms, food delivery services, online entertainment subscriptions, and digital banking solutions; remote payment segment held the largest market share.The report states that the proximity payment segment will grow significantly over the forecast period due to increased adoption of NFC-enabled smartphones, contactless cards and QR-code based payment systems at retail stores as well as transportation service providers.By Payment Mode:Based on payment mode, in 2022, the market was gated into segments that include mobile wallet and card-based segment. The mobile wallet segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period as consumers choose digital wallets for peer-to-peer transfers, online purchases and utility bill payments over other modes of acceptance.The bank cards segment is expected to represent a large market share based on connectivity, by being integrated with mobile applications and continued acceptance for card-linked mobile payment solutions in several global markets.By End User:Based on the end user, in 2022, retail was the largest application segment for payment gateway and this is expected to continue over the next 6 years also which is attributed to increasing consumer preference towards a digital checkout experience coupled with omnichannel payment solutions.It is expected that the healthcare segment will report significant growth throughout the forecast period as hospitals and health care providers continue to adopt contactless billing and mobile transaction systems.Buy This Research Report ( 220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1778 Regional InsightsNorth America:The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 came under North America in 2022 owing to the robust digital infrastructure, widespread smartphone penetration, and growing acceptance of contactless payment technologies. Overall, the continuing presence of large fintech players and increase in investment around payment innovation is boosting market growth across the region.Europe:Substantial growth in Europe was aided by sustained initiatives by the government to promote cashless transactions and increasing open banking regulations. Growing awareness of digital payment security and robust adoption of online banking services is further catalyzing the market across the region.Asia-Pacific:In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest-growing CAGR over forecast period owing to rising urbanization, increasing internet penetration and growth of digital commerce platforms. Countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea see rapid adoption of mobile wallets and QR-code-based payment systems.LAMEA:Growth in the LAMEA region is anticipated to proceed at a stable pace due to growing use of smartphones and acceptance between financial inclusion initiatives latticework lasting through until the end of time, all through Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The growth of fintech startups and mobile banks is another supporting factor in the expansion of the market in the region.Technology and Business TrendsMobile payments ecosystem is undergoing a radical change driven by technological innovations. Artificial Intelligence (AI) based fraud detection systems, blockchain enabled transaction verification and biometric authentication are making the transactions safe & secure and improving operational efficiency.We will also the rise of 5G connectivity which will lead to faster transactions and easier integration of IoT-connected payment solutions. Moreover, banks to fintech companies and also telecom providers are forming partnerships that facilitate creation and offer of exciting mobile payment offerings for consumers as well as businesses.Market Outlook: The increasing adoption of "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) services in mobile payment applications is also expanding the market potential globally.Key Findings of the StudyAmong them, remote payment accounted for the largest share of 2022 marketMobile wallets became the dominant segment of mode based payments.In 2023, retail accounted for the largest segment by end-user globally.In 2022, North America had the highest revenue.Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is projected to place on the quickest growth throughout that forecast period.Increasing digital wallet and contactless payment technology adoption will boost worldwide market growth.Leading Market PlayersThe following key players are profiled in this report:PayPal Holdings, Inc.Apple Inc.Google LLCSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Visa Inc.Mastercard IncorporatedAmazon.com, Inc.Alibaba Group Holding LimitedAmerican Express CompanyStripe, Inc.Strategic partnerships, product innovation, acquisitions, and the growing digital payment ecosystems among these market players are expected to strengthen their position in the global financial technology market.Request Sample ReportAccess the full report and customized insights from Allied Market Research Mobile Payments Market Report, Businesses, investors & stakeholders looking for detailed market intelligence, competitive analysis, and future growth opportunities.Trending Reports in Construction IndustryCross border Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cross-border-payments-market-A288119 Card Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/card-payments-market-A324247 NFC Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nfc-payments-market-A08282 Credit Card Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-card-payments-market-A11836 Contactless Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contactless-payments-market Bitcoin Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bitcoin-payments-market-A07535 B2B Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/b2b-payments-market-A08183 Real-Time Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/real-time-payments-market-A19437 Cash Payments Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cash-payment-market-A07577 About Allied Market ResearchAbout Allied Market Research | AMRAllied Market Research is a full-service market research and business consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP. This includes the full suite of enterprise market intelligence, strategy and consulting solutions for large corporations, small businesses and government organizations all around the world.We are one of the few market research companies that provides a combination of quantitative forecasting and deep qualitative analysis to find our clients, potential market opportunities worldwide.

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