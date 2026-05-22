Influential Women Features Sheila Holas, EdD: Founder and Executive Director of Blue Ribbon Results Academy

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Brain-Based Early Childhood Education Through Neuroscience, Faith-Based Instruction, and Transformational Educational LeadershipDumfries, Virginia — Sheila Holas, EdD, is the Founder and Executive Director of Blue Ribbon Results Academy and a nationally recognized educational leader, curriculum developer, author, and educational systems innovator with more than 37 years of experience in early childhood education, school leadership, teacher development, and curriculum design.Beginning her career as a preschool teacher in a Title I school, Dr. Holas advanced through leadership roles, including teacher specialist, assistant principal, and principal within Norfolk Public Schools. Her leadership in school transformation led to her campus being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School, earning her distinction as one of the nation’s most outstanding school leaders.Driven by a deep commitment to children, families, and educational equity, Dr. Holas founded Blue Ribbon Results Academy, a brain-based preschool model designed to accelerate learning through neuroscience-informed instruction, high-yield teaching strategies, intentional family engagement, and data-driven instructional practices. Under her leadership, 95% of students enter kindergarten reading at or above a first-grade level.Dr. Holas is the creator of Teaching Preschoolers With the Brain in Mind, a fully scripted, neuroscience-informed curriculum and educational ecosystem approved by the Virginia Department of Education. Designed to support both educators and young learners, the system integrates brain-based learning principles, executive functioning, differentiated instruction, ongoing assessment, family engagement, teacher coaching, and instructional frameworks that strengthen school readiness and long-term academic success.At both Blue Ribbon Results Academy campuses, teachers implementing the curriculum were evaluated using Virginia’s VQB5 CLASS Interaction rating system and scored above the Virginia state average in all three domains: Emotional Support, Classroom Organization, and Instructional Support. These outcomes further demonstrate the instructional fidelity, effectiveness, and scalability of Dr. Holas’s neuroscience-informed educational framework and scripted curriculum system.She is also the author and developer of Amazed! Children’s Ministry Curriculum Series is a Christ-centered discipleship system designed to help children and adolescents grow spiritually through developmentally appropriate, brain-based instructional strategies. The expanding Amazed! The series includes elementary, middle school, and high school curriculum pathways that combine biblical teaching, Kingdom discipleship, interactive learning, and practical life application.In addition to leading her schools, Dr. Holas is developing university-level coursework, teacher training programs, and scalable implementation models focused on effective early childhood instruction grounded in how the brain learns best. Her work equips educators, ministries, and school leaders with practical frameworks that strengthen instructional quality, increase student engagement, and improve outcomes across diverse learning environments.Dr. Holas is currently expanding both the Teaching Preschoolers With the Brain in Mind educational ecosystem and the Amazed! Curriculum series through teacher training, leadership development, university partnerships, and implementation models designed to equip schools, ministries, and families nationally and internationally.Dr. Holas earned advanced degrees from Nova Southeastern University and the University of Virginia, with concentrations in educational leadership and brain-based learning practices. She was appointed by the Governor of Virginia to serve on the Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council, contributing to statewide efforts supporting early intervention and high-quality education.Dr. Holas attributes her success first and foremost to her faith in God, which she believes has guided her calling and shaped the vision for her life’s work. She views her career not simply as a profession, but as a mission dedicated to building transformational educational systems and opportunities that positively impact children, families, and communities for generations to come.She credits disciplined effort, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence as foundational to her leadership journey. Dr. Holas also expresses deep gratitude for the mentors, colleagues, family members, and supporters whose encouragement, wisdom, and partnership have helped shape her path and expand the reach of her work.Through her leadership, curriculum innovation, and commitment to brain-based education, Dr. Holas continues to champion the belief that every child has God-given potential that can be developed through intentional teaching, strong relationships, and transformative learning environments.Dr. Sheila Holas says the best career advice she ever received was to know her purpose and never allow others to define her value or limit her vision. That philosophy has guided her leadership throughout her career, strengthening her conviction that education requires leaders who are willing to invest deeply in learning, leadership development, and long-term impact.She encourages young women entering the field of education to lead with confidence, pursue excellence consistently, and remain focused on building a meaningful legacy rather than seeking immediate recognition.Dr. Sheila Holas believes one of the greatest challenges facing education today is ensuring every child has access to high-quality early childhood education regardless of socioeconomic background or geographic location. She also recognizes the growing need for stronger teacher preparation programs, workforce support systems, and ongoing professional development opportunities. At the same time, she sees extraordinary opportunity in the advances being made in neuroscience, instructional research, and educational technology. She believes aligning policy, classroom practice, and teacher training with current research on how children learn best can dramatically improve educational outcomes for future generations.The values most important to Dr. Holas in both her personal and professional life are faith, integrity, excellence, service, perseverance, and legacy. She believes faith gives direction and purpose, while integrity ensures a commitment to doing what is right even during difficult moments. Excellence remains central to her philosophy because she believes children and families deserve the highest level of care, leadership, and educational opportunity. She also views service as the foundation of true leadership — rooted not in personal recognition, but in contribution, impact, and helping others thrive.Beyond her professional work, Dr. Holas actively supports organizations, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and serves in children and youth ministry at her church. An avid reader and nature enthusiast, she continues to inspire educators, strengthen families, and empower children through her innovative, Kingdom-minded approach to educational leadership.Learn More about Dr. Sheila Holas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sheila-Holas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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