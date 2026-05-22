Fitness Equipment Market: A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Players and Trends

Fitness Equipment analysis

Rise in IoT enabled smart equipment, surge in home fitness adoption and growing corporate wellness programs are reshaping the global fitness equipment industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, The global fitness equipment market was valued at $11.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.02% from 2024 to 2033.The fitness industry has witnessed a significant transformation with the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), leading to the evolution of conventional fitness equipment into intelligent counterparts. Through IoT-enabled fitness equipment, workout metrics such as reps, weights lifted, and duration are seamlessly captured and transmitted in real time. This data is then integrated into individual user profiles, offering valuable insights into workout performance and progress. With IoT connectivity, users can effortlessly access their training history across different devices and machines, enabling them to track their gym sessions with ease. This enhanced connectivity promotes greater user engagement and a deeper understanding of fitness advancement. Additionally, IoT-enabled fitness equipment often features interactive screens that offer guided exercises and demonstrations, allowing users to participate in group classes or follow virtual trainers for an enriched and immersive training experience.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/644 A corporate wellness program is a structured initiative established by a company to promote and facilitate employee physical activity and general well-being. By integrating physical activity into the workplace environment, these programs make it convenient for employees to participate in gym sessions, exercise classes, or other wellness activities. Highlighting the fact that approximately 90% of large U.S. companies have adopted workplace wellness programs, which highlights the growing awareness and emphasis on employee health in the corporate world. The primary goal of corporate fitness programs is to prevent the harmful effects of sedentary work habits and cultivate a healthier, more active workforce. Typically, these programs offer access to fitness facilities, exercise classes, and wellness activities focused on health and fitness. Through these initiatives, corporate fitness programs foster a culture of well-being within the organization that leads to an increased demand for fitness equipment in workplace gyms and wellness facilities, driving growth in the commercial fitness equipment segment.Increase in concerns over health amid COVID-19 pandemic is driving the market expansion, however, the industry is facing significant challenges due to high cost of fitness equipment.Fitness equipment are widely used for physical fitness, weight management, and improving body stamina & muscular strength. The commonly used fitness equipment are treadmills, stationary bicycles, stair climbers, and weightlifting machines. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global fitness equipment market. However, counterfeiting of fitness equipment is a key restraining factor of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in youth population, improved lifestyle, and rise in disposable income of individual in developing countries are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market players.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/04b1025293f8dc88818947d64c46653a An alarming rise in global obesity, especially in urban areas, supplements the growth of the fitness equipment market. According to the WHO, there has been a startling increase in the number of obese people worldwide. In 2020, world’s 39% of adults aged 18 years and above were overweight and 13% were obese. Obesity is associated to a number of health issues or disorders such as sudden cardiac arrest, hypertension, hypotension, and diabetes.Therefore, to lose weight, reduce stress, and improve blood circulation, obese people tend to use more of fitness equipment, thereby increasing the sales for these products. The global fitness equipment market is segmented into type, end user, and region. Depending on type, the fitness equipment market is categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment.The trends for online fitness training are growing rapidly and impacting consumers inclination toward purchasing new fitness equipment at home. According to the report published by MindBody 2020, the online booking for online yoga and fitness training has increased by 30% in the year 2020. The rising awareness of such virtual trainings among the people has boosted the sales of home fitness equipment worldwide.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/644 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the global fitness equipment market. North America is the largest market for fitness equipment across the globe. A larger base of obese population in the region leads to higher adoption of fitness equipment. Obesity has long-term negative effects on health including but not limited to heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, and other bone & joint diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the prevalence of obesity among adults in the U.S. was 41.9% in 2020, highlighting the need for accessible and convenient fitness solutions.The LAMEA region holds greater potential in terms of growth over the next few years. Brazil and South Africa drive the growth of the fitness equipment industry in the LAMEA region. Brazil is the market leader in the fitness equipment market among Latin American countries. Health clubs contribute significantly to the growth of the fitness equipment market in Brazil. A larger base of the youth population, a rise in per-capita income, and increase in health consciousness are expected to propel the demand for fitness equipment.Leading Market PlayersICON Health & Fitness, Inc.Brunswick CorporationJohnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.Technogym S.p.A,Amer Sports CorporationNautilus, Inc.,Core Health and Fitness, LLC,TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc.,Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co., Ltd.Torque Fitness, LLC.Similar Reports:Fitness Rings Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-rings-market-A53594 Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refurbished-fitness-equipment-market-A31591 Outdoor fitness equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/outdoor-fitness-equipment-market-A16177 Athletic Equipment and Footwear Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/athletic-equipment-and-footwear-market-A11158 Gym Accessories Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gym-accessories-market-A16938

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