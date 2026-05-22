Livingston Hearing Aid Center Opens Two Oklahoma City Hearing Offices Through A Hearing Care Partnership
The transition allows existing Pro Hearing patients to continue receiving care at the same office locations while gaining access to Livingston Hearing Aid Center expanded hearing care services, technology, and broader network of hearing centers across six states.
Structured through this partnership, the new offices support hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, follow-up care, and ongoing support delivered by hearing care professionals familiar with the local community and patient needs.
Representing continued operational growth since 1953, Livingston Hearing Aid Center maintains its purpose to enrich life through better hearing while supporting individuals addressing hearing loss and seeking exceptional hearing care.
“We’re excited to welcome Oklahoma City patients into the Livingston Hearing Aid Center family while continuing the trusted care they’ve come to know,” said Dr. Debra Fischenich, Au.D., VP of People & Culture at Livingston Hearing Aid Center. “This partnership allows us to expand access to hearing healthcare while maintaining personalized care and ongoing support for our patients.”
Business Information:
Livingston Hearing Aid Center is a family-owned hearing care provider offering hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, and patient-focused services through more than 110 hearing centers across the southern and western United States, supporting individuals with hearing loss and related hearing care needs.
Contact Name: Dr. Debra Fischenich, Au.D., VP of People & Culture
Contact Email: DF@LHAC.com
Contact Phone Number: (806) 799-8950
Dr. Debra Fischenich, Au.D., VP of People & Culture
Livingston Hearing Aid Center
+1 806-799-8950
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