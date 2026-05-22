The New York Women’s Foundation Celebrates Leaders Moving the City Forward at the Annual Celebrating Women® Breakfast

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo The New York Women’s Foundation Ana L. Oliveira with Celebrating Women® Breakfast Honorees Jeannie Park, Valerie Jarrett, Leah Greenberg, and presenters Abigail Disney and Mary Baglivo (Photo credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Karen Choi, Juliana Pereira, Imara Jones, Helene Banks, Soffiyah Elijah, Mary Baglivo, Lola C. West, Jean Shafiroff, Narae Yun, Marielle Villar Martiney, Gloria Pitagorsky, Carrie Malcolm, Alison Overseth, Michèle Penzer, Margarita Rosa, Maria Cilenti (P Valerie Jarrett and representatives of The National Philanthropic Collaborative of Young Women’s Initiatives (Photo credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Atmosphere (Photo credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

The annual event honored Valerie Jarrett, Jeannie Park, Leah Greenberg and The National Philanthropic Collaborative of Young Women’s Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women’s Foundation brought together leaders, advocates, philanthropists and community partners from across New York City for its annual Celebrating WomenBreakfast at the New York Marriott Marquis, on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026.The signature gathering honored Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, and Jeannie Park, Board Chair of the Korean American Community Foundation, with the Vision Award. Leah Greenberg, co-Founder and co-Executive Director of the Indivisible Project, and The National Philanthropic Collaborative of Young Women’s Initiatives received the Celebrating WomenAward.For nearly 40 years, the Celebrating WomenBreakfast has brought The Foundation’s community together in support of community partners and the ongoing work to advance gender, racial and economic justice. This year’s event reflected The Foundation’s continued commitment to women, girls, and gender-expansive people and the collective work advancing gender, racial, and economic justice across New York City and beyond."I need you to continue to show up. I need you to pick your fight and dedicate yourself. Fight to win. We fight to win,” said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation.Notable Attendees included: Valerie Jarrett, Jeannie Park, Leah Greenberg, Ana L. Oliveira, Karen Choi, Juliana Pereira, Imara Jones, Helene Banks, Soffiyah Elijah, Mary Baglivo, Lola C. West, Jean Shafiroff, Narae Yun, Marielle Villar Martiney, Gloria Pitagorsky, Carrie Malcolm, Alison Overseth, Michèle Penzer, Margarita Rosa, and Maria Cilenti.About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. In its nearly 40-year history, The Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation or see highlights from the event, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | FB: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

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