Lisa Kennell, Recognized by Influential Women, Helps Organizations Scale Through Ethical AI and Marketing

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Amplifi Marketing Combines AI Strategy, Leadership, and Human-Centered Innovation to Help Businesses Thrive in a Rapidly Changing Digital LandscapeKansas City, Missouri — Lisa Kennell is an AI Consultant, Strategist, and the Founder of Amplifi Marketing, where she helps businesses and organizations scale through practical, AI-powered growth strategies designed to increase efficiency, profitability, and long-term impact. Working with entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and growth-focused companies, Lisa specializes in implementing intelligent automation systems, AI-driven marketing strategies, and executive-level AI consulting that aligns technology with measurable business outcomes. Known for making emerging technologies accessible and approachable, she has built a reputation for helping leaders adopt artificial intelligence in ways that remain strategic, ethical, and deeply human-centered.With a professional background that spans entrepreneurship, film production, ministry leadership, and corporate marketing, Lisa brings a uniquely interdisciplinary perspective to her consulting work. Her experience leading multi-channel marketing campaigns, building in-house creative and automation systems, and delivering strong returns on investment across industries has allowed her to bridge the gap between innovation and authentic brand communication. She combines strategic storytelling expertise with advanced AI implementation to help organizations create scalable systems while maintaining meaningful relationships with the communities they serve.Lisa earned her Master’s Degree in Strategic Communications from Liberty University, an academic foundation that continues to influence her integrated approach to communication, leadership, and technology. Through Amplifi Marketing, she focuses not only on operational growth but also on helping organizations navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities created by artificial intelligence.In addition to her consulting work, Lisa is a speaker and the author of the biweekly LinkedIn newsletter Faith, Leadership & AI, where she explores the intersection of ethics, leadership, faith, and emerging technology. Through her writing and speaking engagements, she advocates for responsible AI adoption, ethical governance, and intentional leadership that prioritizes discernment over hype. Her mission is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: technology should serve people, not replace them.Lisa attributes much of her success to maintaining a strong sense of purpose and vision behind her work. She believes deeply in the value of helping people solve problems, simplify their lives, and navigate the transformational opportunities created by artificial intelligence. In her view, AI represents one of the most significant technological advancements in modern history, fundamentally reshaping the way businesses and individuals operate. However, she also believes innovation must be approached responsibly, with strong ethical guardrails, governance, and accountability guiding its development and use.“AI is a game changer,” Lisa explains. “But it’s important that people who have ethics and responsibility around these conversations have a seat at the table. Technology should be used to help people, not create harm or confusion.”The best career advice Lisa has received came from mentors in marketing, business leadership, and faith-based community leadership who modeled servant leadership, resilience, and strategic thinking. Their guidance encouraged her to pursue entrepreneurship with confidence while remaining grounded in her values and committed to creating meaningful impact rather than seeking recognition. That philosophy continues to shape both her professional leadership style and her personal mission.For young women entering the marketing and AI industries, Lisa strongly emphasizes the importance of building the right circle of influence. She encourages aspiring professionals to seek out mentors, trusted advisors, and experienced business leaders who can provide practical guidance, diverse perspectives, and honest feedback. She believes humility, curiosity, and a willingness to learn from others are essential qualities for long-term success.Lisa also recognizes the rapidly changing nature of technology and audience behavior as one of the greatest challenges facing businesses today. Organizations are constantly adapting to evolving platforms, algorithms, and consumer expectations while maintaining authenticity and trust. Yet within these challenges, she sees tremendous opportunity for brands willing to focus on transparency, intentional communication, strategic storytelling, and genuine engagement with their communities.Outside of her professional work, Lisa places tremendous value on authentic human connection. She intentionally makes time for meaningful conversations with friends over coffee or lunch, believing that genuine connection is something people increasingly crave in today’s digital world. She and her husband also enjoy traveling together, and she treasures spending time with her three young granddaughters and caring for the family’s two dogs.Faith remains a foundational part of Lisa’s life and leadership philosophy. Through Faith, Leadership & AI, she seeks to demonstrate that artificial intelligence can be used ethically and responsibly to empower people and create positive outcomes. She hopes to be recognized as a leader who advocates for integrity, thoughtful governance, and ethical innovation while helping organizations harness technology as a force for good.Learn More about Lisa Kennell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Lisa-Kennell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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